AM House / COA Associados

AM House / COA Associados

© Cassio Oba

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: COA Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cassio Oba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
  • Design Team: Cassio Oba, Eugenio Conte, Gabriel Cesar, Luiza Guerino, Giovanna Zapparoli
  • Engineering: Metroz Engenharia
© Cassio Oba
© Cassio Oba

Text description provided by the architects. The original project signed by the architects Sylvio Sawaya and Edimilson Tinoco dates back to 1972. Over the years and after successive interventions, the construction gradually became uncharacterized. In 2017 we made a remodeling proposal respecting the main elements of the original project and added a leisure annex, resulting from the dialogue and demands of the current owners. The intervention in the house had three approaches: remodeling of the leisure area and garden, recovery of original elements of the project that were degraded and occasional reforms inside and outside the house.

© Cassio Oba
© Cassio Oba
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Cassio Oba
© Cassio Oba

The first is an addition to the back of the house, an extension was made in concrete and steel that connects to the building through a bridge and glass cover. The choice of materials and their structural independence seeks to emphasize their autonomy in relation to the original construction. This intervention creates a large balcony for the couple's suite and a covered area integrated with the social area of the house. All the necessary infrastructure to host events was condensed into a concrete block that supports the roof. The second approach is more subtle and is about the recovery of original elements of the house, maintenance was shown to be necessary mainly in its structural elements and floors. The exposed concrete beams and pillars were sanded, and resined, redoing, more stretched portions of its structure; the ground floor and mezzanine have been recovered.

© Cassio Oba
© Cassio Oba
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Cassio Oba
© Cassio Oba

The third and last approach is about small adaptations inside and outside the house that seek to respect the 70's project and meet the needs of the present moment. These interventions include a new design for the external floor, fixed furniture, changing frames and opening windows and passages to the garden.

© Cassio Oba
© Cassio Oba

