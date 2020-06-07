AM House / COA Associados

+ 26

Houses, Renovation • Pinheiros, Brazil Architects: COA Associados

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Cassio Oba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project CFC VIDROS , Casa Franceza , Cia do Metal , Dalle Piagge , Decameron , EKF , ELITTE TECNOLOGIA , ENGEFRANÇA , FABIO PIOLLI , FORTE CLEAN , Fernando Jaeger , Fernando Jaeger Atelier , GRAMA E FLOR , HIPER PEDRAS , Labluz , Líder Interiores , MARCENARIA MD , METROZ , MURATA ASOALHOS , OBRA FÁCIL +6 Polytec , Tidelli , Tramontina , Trimble , VERTIGARDEN , ZWsoft -6 Manufacturers:

Design Team: Cassio Oba, Eugenio Conte, Gabriel Cesar, Luiza Guerino, Giovanna Zapparoli

Engineering: Metroz Engenharia

Landscape: EKF Arquitetura de Exteriores

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The original project signed by the architects Sylvio Sawaya and Edimilson Tinoco dates back to 1972. Over the years and after successive interventions, the construction gradually became uncharacterized. In 2017 we made a remodeling proposal respecting the main elements of the original project and added a leisure annex, resulting from the dialogue and demands of the current owners. The intervention in the house had three approaches: remodeling of the leisure area and garden, recovery of original elements of the project that were degraded and occasional reforms inside and outside the house.

The first is an addition to the back of the house, an extension was made in concrete and steel that connects to the building through a bridge and glass cover. The choice of materials and their structural independence seeks to emphasize their autonomy in relation to the original construction. This intervention creates a large balcony for the couple's suite and a covered area integrated with the social area of the house. All the necessary infrastructure to host events was condensed into a concrete block that supports the roof. The second approach is more subtle and is about the recovery of original elements of the house, maintenance was shown to be necessary mainly in its structural elements and floors. The exposed concrete beams and pillars were sanded, and resined, redoing, more stretched portions of its structure; the ground floor and mezzanine have been recovered.

The third and last approach is about small adaptations inside and outside the house that seek to respect the 70's project and meet the needs of the present moment. These interventions include a new design for the external floor, fixed furniture, changing frames and opening windows and passages to the garden.