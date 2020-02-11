World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

Save this project
Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos

© Rafael Salim © Rafael Salim © Rafael Salim © Rafael Salim + 35

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Extension
Río de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 32109.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Rafael Salim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, Crismetal, Deca, Mekal, Plurigoma, Portobello, Punto, Tarket Fademac, Tintas Coral, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Mario Biselli, Artur Katchborian
  • Coordination: Ana Carolina Ferreira Mendes
  • Collaborators: Cassio Oba Osanai, Fernanda Oliveira Andrade, Luiza Monserrat, Flávia Prata, Andre Biselli Sauaia, Gabriel Cesar e Santos, Amanda Castro, Luciana Conti, Carla Gotardello, Cassia Lopes Moral, Ana Carolina Martins, Hugo Rossini, Camila Grecco, Alexandre Biselli, Fernanda Clua, Paulo Roberto dos Santos Barbosa, Diego Magri, João Dualib
  • Builder: Baggio e Carvalho Construtora
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the expansion of the S House – a retreat for research and study – is located in Rio de Janeiro. The current headquarters already operates in the two existing buildings on the site: a house of historical importance, built in the mid-twentieth century, and a small chapel designed by the architect Alcides da Rocha Miranda.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

At the edges of an Environmental Preservation Zone, the project seeks to take advantage of the local landscape to provide views of the surroundings and to organize the new program while preserving the natural vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

The program is divided into two main sectors, one of them is destined for housing (dorms, living rooms, library, etc.) and the other one for the supporting activities (pantry, kitchen, laundry, etc.). The program demands privacy, therefore there are no physical nor visual connection between these uses.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim
Save this picture!
Model 01
Model 01
Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

The topography of the site is unique. Two lines that are perpendicularly connected to each other setup two clear plateaus that are the most favorable locations for buildings, leaving for the expansion the steeper areas - there are places where the slope is 33% steep, with a drop of about 20m. What initially seems to be a problem becomes source for the solution for sectorization and circulation issues: the access of the support sector is made through the lowest level while the one of the housing sector happens through the highest.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

The introspection inherent in the program and uses are reflected in the proposed object. Despite its large proportions, the expansion remains discreet in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Salim
© Rafael Salim

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Brazil
Cite: "Residence S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos" [Residência S / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos] 11 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933450/residence-s-biselli-katchborian-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream