Recycling Warehouses: 25 Adaptive Reuse Projects

Save this article
© Luís Ferreira Alves© Marcelo Donadussi© Imagen Subliminal© Alan Williams+ 26

Warehouses, whether industrial or rural, are a type of building that can easily be found all around the world. Some of these shelters are century-old and have probably been built to store products or to accommodate factories. However, due to urban phenomena and new technologies, many of them stopped operating as they were originally used to and started to spark interest in several businesses whose aim was to re-adapt these structures to meet new purposes.

We have selected 25 projects to demonstrate how adaptive reuse of warehouse structures can be a great option for multiple purposes - residential, cultural, commercial, services - in addition to being an eco-friendly solution by recycling the existing architecture.

Topo's Shed Workspace and Housing / Pía Mendaro

Image Courtesy of Manuel Ocaña
Image Courtesy of Manuel Ocaña

Figueras International Seating Design Center / Miriam Castells, Joaquim Rigau, Núria Moliner, Riaz Forghani

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Roskilde Festival Folk High School / MVRDV + Cobe

© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Escritórios Revigrés / Carlos Castanheira

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Spectris Innovation Centre / Studium

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Thyssenkrupp GSS / Arquitetura Nacional

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Empire Stores / S9 Architecture

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Vieira de Almeida & Associados Offices / PMC Arquitectos + Openbook Arquitectura

© José Campos
© José Campos

Boiler House Libčice nad Vltavou / Atelier Hoffman

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Regional House Edeghem / BC architects

© BC architects
© BC architects

BO Bartlett Center / Olson Kundig

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

Mason Bros Warehouse Renovation / Warren and Mahoney

© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Real Vinícola – Casa da Arquitectura / Guilherme Machado Vaz

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

Warehouse of Time / FT Architects

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

STEPS Dance Academy / SKETCH

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Fortes Vilaça Warehouse / Tacoa Arquitetos

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Esrawe Studio Office / Esrawe Studio

© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin

The Kamenice Brewery / OTA atelier

© Benedikt Markel
© Benedikt Markel

Richard Gray Gallery Warehouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects

© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter

Lens Office / TAO - Trace Architecture Office

© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

MALHA / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

© Ilana Bessler
© Ilana Bessler

Sinergia Cowork Palermo / Emilio Magnone + Marcos Guiponi

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Studio Pier 88 / Pietro Terlizzi Arquitetura

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The Forge Offices and Exhibition Space / Emrys Architects

© Alan Williams
© Alan Williams

Regional Center of Industrial Heritage / Mihailo Timotijević & Miroslava Petrović Balubdžić

© Ana Kostic
© Ana Kostic

