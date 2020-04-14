World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Esrawe Studio Office / Esrawe Studio

Esrawe Studio Office / Esrawe Studio

© Genevieve Lutkin

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Creative Direction: Héctor Esrawe
  • Architectural Concept: Héctor Esrawe
  • Architecture, Interior And Furniture: Esrawe Studio
  • Structure: Grupo BVG
  • Lighting: LUA Luz en Arquitectura
  • Landscape: Arturo Flores
© Genevieve Lutkin
Text description provided by the architects. Esrawe Studio was founded in 2003 by Héctor Esrawe. Due to the growth of the company, the studio has moved its location multiple times, finally settling in an old warehouse, which is unique in its typology and uncommon for the area. The spacious atelier allows the studio for further expansion, but in the meantime, it offers areas for experimental projects and displaying concepts.

© Genevieve Lutkin
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Genevieve Lutkin
In May 2019, the studio was moved to its new location in Roma Norte in Mexico City. Establishing its new workspace inside an old dancehall built around the 1950s. Roma is a vibrant neighborhood, with plenty of galleries and charming cafes, restaurants and plazas.

© Genevieve Lutkin
Esrawe renovated the 600-square-meter property, stripping the space from excess material and exposing the beautiful wood structure that was hiding underneath the clutter. The character of the wood structure defines the expression of the studio. The open area consists of tables placed in a transversal position, where the different teams are integrated.

© Genevieve Lutkin
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Genevieve Lutkin
The existing metal of the ceiling was restored and painted in pale color, and skylights were added to bring in natural light. Concrete beams were built to restructure the ceiling and a natural cement finish was applied to the floor. The honest industrial aesthetic proved to be ideal for a creative atmosphere.

© Genevieve Lutkin
The space is covered on both sides with cork boards in order to display different projects in progress. In the furniture design area, walls are covered with rack-stands that hold experimental solutions and tests of different materials, like samples of stones, metal and wood as well as tools, prototypes and molds. This allows us to build an archive of our past projects, our processes, our mockups and in the end, the memory and knowledge built along the years.

© Genevieve Lutkin
A space where architects, industrial, interior and graphic designers, renderists, engineers and administrators can interact and learn from each other, a space built to create, to promote lectures, projections and conferences, that encourages collaboration, multidiscipline and cross-pollination

© Genevieve Lutkin
The studio comprises of an upper area, which consists of a terrace, a kitchen and a communal dining area, as well as a space for model making, filled up with material samples, mockups, full-size models, 3D printer and a laser cut machine.

© Genevieve Lutkin
Project location

Address: Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products

Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Mexico
Cite: "Esrawe Studio Office / Esrawe Studio" [Oficina Esrawe Studio / Esrawe Studio] 14 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937266/esrawe-studio-office-esrawe-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

