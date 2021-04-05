From Tiny Squares to Urban Parks: 100 Public Spaces From All Around the World

The key to successfully designing or recovering public spaces is to achieve a series of ingredients that enhance their use as meeting places. Regardless of their scale, some important tips are designing for people's needs, the human scale, a mix of uses, multifunctionality and flexibility, comfort and safety, and integration to the urban fabric.
To give you some ideas on how to design urban furniture, bus stops, lookouts, bridges, playgrounds, squares, sports spaces, small parks, and urban parks, check out these 100 notable public spaces.
Urban Furniture
LOOP / FAHR 021.3
BUILD ME! / Enorme Studio
Pop-Up! / LMN Architects
LentSpace / Interboro
Jeanne D'arc on Wheels / ENORME Studio
Bus Stops
Bus Stop / Sou Fujimoto
Soviet Bus Stop / Christopher Herwig
Bus Stop / Smiljan Radic
Bus Stop / Alexander Brodsky
Bus Stop / Architecten de Vylder Vinck Taillieu
Lookouts
10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio
Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio
The Elastic Perspective / NEXT Architects
Top of Tyrol / astearchitecture
Viewing Tower Lommel / Ateliereen Architecten
Bridges
The Infinite Bridge / Gjøde & Povlsgaard Arkitekter
Pedestrian Bridge in Aranzadi Park / Peralta Ayesa Arquitectos + Opera ingeniería
Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson
Twisted Valley / Grupo Aranea
Festina Lente / Adnan Alagić,Bojan Kanlić& Amila Hrustić
Playgrounds
Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter
Five Fields Play Structure / Matter Design + FR|SCH
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects
City in Sky / Mu Wei + Sam Cho + Yu Hui
Elysium Playground / Cox Rayner Architects
Squares
Usaquén Urban Wetland / CESB / Obraestudio
Tapis Rouge public space in an informal neighborhood in Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture
New Permanent Garden / Gabriel Orozco
Courtyard of Averbode Abbey / OMGEVING
DT Plateau / 4of7 + Institute of Transportation CIP
Sports Spaces
Pigalle Duperré / Ill-Studio
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects
Play Landscape be-MINE / Carve + OMGEVING
Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG
Plaza Israel Plads / Sweco Architects + COBE
Parks
Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design
Parque Şışhane / SANALarc
Red Ribbon Park / Turenscape
Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS + Robert Skitek
Promenada / Enota
Urban Landscape
Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex
Plaza Urdanibia / SCOB
Red Planet / 100architects
LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab
Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados
Urban Parks
Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek
Earthly Pond Service Center of International Horticultural Exposition / HHD_FUN
Padre Renato Poblete River Park / Boza Arquitectos
Koper Central Park / Enota
Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project / Turf Design Studio, Environmental Partnership, Alluvium, Turpin+Crawford, Dragonfly and Partridge
