From Tiny Squares to Urban Parks: 100 Public Spaces From All Around the World

+ 112

The key to successfully designing or recovering public spaces is to achieve a series of ingredients that enhance their use as meeting places. Regardless of their scale, some important tips are designing for people's needs, the human scale, a mix of uses, multifunctionality and flexibility, comfort and safety, and integration to the urban fabric.



To give you some ideas on how to design urban furniture, bus stops, lookouts, bridges, playgrounds, squares, sports spaces, small parks, and urban parks, check out these 100 notable public spaces.

Urban Furniture

+ 112

Bus Stops

+ 112

Lookouts

+ 112

Bridges

+ 112

Playgrounds

+ 112

Squares

+ 112

Sports Spaces

+ 112

Parks

+ 112

Urban Landscape

+ 112

Urban Parks

+ 112

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 03, 2019.