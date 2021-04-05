We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. From Tiny Squares to Urban Parks: 100 Public Spaces From All Around the World

From Tiny Squares to Urban Parks: 100 Public Spaces From All Around the World

© DuoCai Photograph
The key to successfully designing or recovering public spaces is to achieve a series of ingredients that enhance their use as meeting places. Regardless of their scale, some important tips are designing for people's needs, the human scale, a mix of uses, multifunctionality and flexibility, comfort and safety, and integration to the urban fabric.

To give you some ideas on how to design urban furniture, bus stops, lookouts, bridges, playgrounds, squares, sports spaces, small parks, and urban parks, check out these 100 notable public spaces.

Urban Furniture

LOOP / FAHR 021.3

© Joao Morgado
BUILD ME! / Enorme Studio

© Javier de Paz García
Pop-Up! / LMN Architects

© Trevor Dykstra
LentSpace / Interboro

© Interboro
Jeanne D'arc on Wheels / ENORME Studio

© Lea Waeytens + Sarah Berthet-Nivon
Bus Stops

Bus Stop / Sou Fujimoto

© Yuri Palmin
Soviet Bus Stop / Christopher Herwig

Cortesía de Herwigphoto
Bus Stop / Smiljan Radic

© Yuri Palmin
Bus Stop / Alexander Brodsky

© Yuri Palmin
Bus Stop / Architecten de Vylder Vinck Taillieu

© Yuri Palmin
Lookouts

10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio

© Wison Tungthunya
Vessel Public Landmark / Heatherwick Studio

Cortesía de Getty Images
The Elastic Perspective / NEXT Architects

© Sander Meisner
Top of Tyrol / astearchitecture

Cortesía de astearchitecture
Viewing Tower Lommel / Ateliereen Architecten

Cortesía de Ateliereen Architecten
Bridges

The Infinite Bridge / Gjøde & Povlsgaard Arkitekter

© Aarhus I Billeder
Pedestrian Bridge in Aranzadi Park / Peralta Ayesa Arquitectos + Opera ingeniería

© Pedro Pegenaute
Cirkelbroen Bridge / Studio Olafur Eliasson

© Anders Sune Berg
Twisted Valley / Grupo Aranea

© Jesus Granada
Festina Lente / Adnan Alagić,Bojan Kanlić& Amila Hrustić

Cortesía de Adnan Alagić, Bojan Kanlić
Playgrounds

Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter

© Thomas Zaar
Five Fields Play Structure / Matter Design + FR|SCH

Cortesía de Matter Design + FR|SCH
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
City in Sky / Mu Wei + Sam Cho + Yu Hui

© Li Xiao & Jiang Jiang
Elysium Playground / Cox Rayner Architects

© Christopher Frederick Jones
Squares

Usaquén Urban Wetland / CESB / Obraestudio

© Daniel Segura
Tapis Rouge public space in an informal neighborhood in Haiti / Emergent Vernacular Architecture

© Gianluca Stefani
New Permanent Garden / Gabriel Orozco

© Andy Stagg
Courtyard of Averbode Abbey / OMGEVING

Cortesía de OMGEVING
DT Plateau / 4of7 + Institute of Transportation CIP

© Ana Kostic
Sports Spaces

Pigalle Duperré / Ill-Studio

© Sebastien Michelini
Park ‘n’ Play / JAJA Architects

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Play Landscape be-MINE / Carve + OMGEVING

Cortesía de OMGEVING
Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Plaza Israel Plads / Sweco Architects + COBE

© Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST
Parks

Confluence Park / Lake|Flato Architects + Matsys Design

© Casey Dunn
Parque Şışhane / SANALarc

© Olivve Wimmer
Red Ribbon Park / Turenscape

© Turenscape
Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS + Robert Skitek

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Promenada / Enota

© Miran Kambič
Urban Landscape

Superkilen / Topotek 1 + BIG Architects + Superflex

© Iwan Baan
Plaza Urdanibia / SCOB

© Adrià Goula
Red Planet / 100architects

© Amey Kandalgaonkar
LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab

© Russ Flatt
Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados

© Arthur Cordeiro
Urban Parks

Jaworznickie Planty Water Playground / RS + Robert Skitek

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Earthly Pond Service Center of International Horticultural Exposition / HHD_FUN

© DuoCai Photograph
Padre Renato Poblete River Park / Boza Arquitectos

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
Koper Central Park / Enota

© Miran Kambič
Sydney Park Water Re-Use Project / Turf Design Studio, Environmental Partnership, Alluvium, Turpin+Crawford, Dragonfly and Partridge

© Iwan Baan
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 03, 2019.

María Francisca González
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

100个城市公共空间实例: 从小型广场到大型城市公园

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

