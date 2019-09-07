Rotebro Sports Hall / White Arkitekter

+ 19

Client Sollentuna Municipality

Text description provided by the architects. White Arkitekter designed a full-scale sports hall for schools and sports clubs in Rotebro in Sollentuna municipality, Sweden. Rotebrohallen - Rotebro sports hall - is a 20x40m concept hall and a first step in the regeneration of central Rotebro.

White Arkitekter developed a design which ensures that additional halls can be easily erected in further locations around the municipality, where schools require venues for PE and the general appetite for organised sports is on the increase. Rotebro is the first location to be built and put into use.

The sports hall is centrally located in Rotebro in an area under development where large buildings with robust materials and simple details are now joined by new buildings. Rotebrohallen has been given a design that relates to the scale of the location and adapts to the existing planning, adds qualities in the small scale and contributes with something modern and playful.

A sculptural shape and carefully crafted details have resulted in a building with character and quality. With a structural framing of wood and external walls of cement bound wood wool the building is mainly constructed of renewable material. In addition, solar panels are incorporated in the building and the roof is covered with sedum.

Location and design work together to create contact between the life inside and outside the hall, making it a lively place for meetings. This feeling is further enhanced by the new park and recreation spaces for play and spontaneous sports activity. Rotebrohallen, in spite of its size, is a natural addition to an urban environment going through development and densification.

Originally published on 17 February, 2017