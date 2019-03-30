Dust, Cracked Walls, and Enchanting Artwork

Magic lies in architectural ruins. Beneath the dirt and mold, fractured walls and deserted rooms still stand, preserving the remains that have lingered long after their owners' departure.

During his explorations of abandoned places across Europe, photographer Romain Veillon stumbled upon enchanting frescoes and paintings that were left to fade in the parlors of the aristocrats. Veillon became keen on finding more of these imaginary museums across the continent, and to his chance, managed to discover many in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal.

Before their art is forgotten and their houses quietly rust away, Veillon captured the murals found in these haute bourgeoisie family houses, which illustrate stories of the cities they lay in and the people they once belonged to.

+ 37

If I have always been intrigued by this notion of abandon, it is mainly for the unreal sensations that are developed deep down within myself and that send me back to the explorations of my childhood - Romain Veillon

Romain Veillon is an award-winning photographer specialized in the exploration of abandoned structures across the world. In his new photography publication titled “Ask the Dust”, Veillon takes his audience on a journey of exploration, offering them a personal vision on these abandoned places, where light is the only living element.