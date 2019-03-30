World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Dust, Cracked Walls, and Enchanting Artwork

Dust, Cracked Walls, and Enchanting Artwork

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Dust, Cracked Walls, and Enchanting Artwork
Save this picture!
Dust, Cracked Walls, and Enchanting Artwork, © Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon

Magic lies in architectural ruins. Beneath the dirt and mold, fractured walls and deserted rooms still stand, preserving the remains that have lingered long after their owners' departure.

During his explorations of abandoned places across Europe, photographer Romain Veillon stumbled upon enchanting frescoes and paintings that were left to fade in the parlors of the aristocrats. Veillon became keen on finding more of these imaginary museums across the continent, and to his chance, managed to discover many in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, and Portugal.

Before their art is forgotten and their houses quietly rust away, Veillon captured the murals found in these haute bourgeoisie family houses, which illustrate stories of the cities they lay in and the people they once belonged to.

© Romain Veillon © Romain Veillon © Romain Veillon © Romain Veillon + 37

Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon
Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon
Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon
Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon

If I have always been intrigued by this notion of abandon, it is mainly for the unreal sensations that are developed deep down within myself and that send me back to the explorations of my childhood - Romain Veillon

Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon
Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon
Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon
Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon
Save this picture!
© Romain Veillon
© Romain Veillon

Romain Veillon is an award-winning photographer specialized in the exploration of abandoned structures across the world. In his new photography publication titled “Ask the Dust”, Veillon takes his audience on a journey of exploration, offering them a personal vision on these abandoned places, where light is the only living element.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Dust, Cracked Walls, and Enchanting Artwork" 30 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913780/dust-cracked-walls-and-enchanting-artwork/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream