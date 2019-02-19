World
  The Beauty in the Imperfections of Ruins in Architecture

The Beauty in the Imperfections of Ruins in Architecture

The Beauty in the Imperfections of Ruins in Architecture
The Beauty in the Imperfections of Ruins in Architecture, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© Erica Overmeer © Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill © Philip Vile © Erich Spahn + 17

If walls could speak, they would have the most stories to tell - stories of antiquity, war, scandal, and reconciliation. Approaches to preservation are as varied as the architects behind them, but many take on the challenge with flair and restraint in equal measure. It is common to see preservation that combines ancient structure with contemporary features, creating beautiful combinations of old and new.

Take a look at some architectures from our projects database that highlight the beauty in the imperfections of ruins and great combinations of used and new materials.

This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

Platform Monsant / platform_a

© Yoon Joonhawn
© Yoon Joonhawn

E/C House / SAMI-arquitectos

© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon

© Erica Overmeer
© Erica Overmeer

Stone House Transformation in Scaiano / Wespi de Meuron Romeo architects

© Hannes Henz
© Hannes Henz

    The Factory / Ricardo Bofill

    © Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill
    © Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

    The Rivesaltes Memorial / Rudy Ricciotti + Passelac & Roques

    © Kevin Dolmaire
    © Kevin Dolmaire

    Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street / Nauzet Rodríguez

    © Pim Schalkwijk
    © Pim Schalkwijk

    Building no. 8 / Skälsö Arkitekter

    © Anna Sundström
    © Anna Sundström

    St. Miquel 19 Reforma de vivienda / Carles Oliver

    © José Hevia
    © José Hevia

      Suwŏlok / STARSIS

      © Hong Seokgyu
      © Hong Seokgyu

      Deguchishoten / kurosawa kawara-ten

      © Ryosuke Sato
      © Ryosuke Sato

      Conversion of a Former Brewery to a Hotel / KÜHNLEIN Architektur

      © Erich Spahn
      © Erich Spahn

      BEN THANH Restaurant / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

      © Joshua Breidenbach
      © Joshua Breidenbach

      Shangwei Village Plugin House / People's Architecture Office

      © Changheng Zhan
      © Changheng Zhan

      Layered House / STARSIS

      © Hong Seokgyu
      © Hong Seokgyu

      Bristol Old Vic / Haworth Tompkins

      © Philip Vile
      © Philip Vile

        About this author
        Dima Stouhi
        Author

        See more:

        News Articles
