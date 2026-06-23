Graham Foundation Announces 54 Grants for Individuals Exploring Architecture Through Research and Creative Practice

The Graham Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2026 Grants to Individuals program, awarding a total of $506,000 to 54 projects that investigate architecture through exhibitions, films, publications, and research initiatives. Selected from more than 600 submissions to the Foundation's September 2025 application cycle, the grants support work by 86 architects, artists, curators, designers, filmmakers, historians, scholars, and writers, reflecting a broad range of interdisciplinary approaches to the built environment and its cultural, social, and political dimensions.
Representing an international network of practitioners across five continents, this year's grantees are based in cities including Beijing, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Ho Chi Minh City, Lagos, London, Mexico City, Rotterdam, São Paulo, Stockholm, and Zurich, alongside locations throughout the United States. The selected projects address themes such as ecological transformation, preservation, decolonization, public space, spatial justice, and architectural history, spanning 12 exhibitions, 3 film and new media projects, 23 publications, and 16 research initiatives. The 2026 recipients join more than 5,300 projects supported by the Graham Foundation since its establishment in 1956, with grants to organizations set to be announced later this summer.
Discover below the 2026 Grants to Individuals.
Exhibitions
Juan Carlos Espinosa, Carlos A. Segura, and Tania Tovar (San José, Costa Rica and Mexico City, Mexico)
Procesos Salvajes [Wild Processes]
Liz Gálvez (Berkeley, CA)
Earthen Comforts: Airing Earth
Gerard & Kelly: Brennan Gerard and Ryan Kelly (New York, NY and Paris, France)
Saints at a Disco
Suzy Halajian and Noah Simblist (Los Angeles, CA and Richmond, VA)
Cracks in the Edifice: The Fairground as Constellation
Nikolaus Hirsch and Jorge Otero-Pailos (Brussels, Belgium and New York, NY)
Becoming Monument
Drawing Architecture Studio: Yan Hu, Han Li, and Xintong Zhang (Beijing, China, and New York, NY)
The Death and Life of an Apartment Building
Future Firm: Ann Lui and Craig Reschke (Chicago, IL)
The Stork's Stair
MOS: Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample (New York, NY)
A Stop
Sarah Oppenheimer (New York, NY and Rotterdam, the Netherlands)
N-06
Adriana Salazar Vélez (Mexico City, Mexico)
Weaving Nets for Water Worlds
David Taylor (Tucson, AZ)
COMPLEX
Norman Teague and Bernard Williams (Chicago, IL)
If Architecture Could Dance
Film, Video, and New Media Projects
Jay Cephas (Princeton, NJ)
Brick by Brick: Black Builders and the American Landscape
Crystal Kayiza (New York, NY)
The Gardeners
Adam James Smith (Cambridge, United Kingdom and New York, NY)
Nighthawk
Publications
Jana Ndiaye Berankova (Prague, Czech Republic)
Karel Teige's Theory and Criticism: Reflections on Architecture, Art, and Society
Marta Bertazzoni, Elisa C. Cattaneo, Simona Cesana, and Ugo La Pietra (Brescia and Milan, Italy)
Ugo La Pietra. Interior/Exterior: The Unbalancing Experiments
Santiago Bonilla Hastings, Daniella Camarena, Lucas Hoops, and James O'Brien (Mexico City, Mexico)
Ediciones Eje, Issue 04: Mantener, reparar y sostener/Maintain, repair and sustain; Issue 05: Agua/Water
Lori A. Brown and Sarah Rafson (Cambridge, MA and Syracuse, NY)
Now What?! A Call for Advocacy, Activism, and Alliances in US Architecture
Arthur J. Clement and Emily G. Makaš (Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC)
Philip G. Freelon: Artist, Architect and Griot
Christina E. Crawford (Atlanta, GA)
Model Housing: Atlanta and the Foundation of American Public Housing Architecture
Ilaria Di Carlo and Daria Ricchi (London and Oxford, United Kingdom)
Sympoietic Architecture. Making With Lina Ghotmeh
Emilio Distretti, Sandi Hilal, and Alessandro Petti (Beit Sahour, Palestine; London, United Kingdom; and Stockholm, Sweden)
Entity of Decolonization. The Afterlives of Colonial–Fascist Architecture
Sonja Dümpelmann (Munich, Germany)
Knowing Trees: A History of Public Health
Yasmina El Chami (Sheffield, United Kingdom)
Collective Colonialism: Missionary Competition and Architectural Contestation in Ottoman Lebanon
Matthew Gandy (Cambridge, United Kingdom)
Urban refugia
María González Pendás (Ithaca, NY)
Holy Modern: Technocratic Fascism, Imperial Architectures, and Opus Dei
Christopher Hawthorne (New Haven, CT)
Punch List
Owen Hopkins, Kabage Karanja, Stella Mutegi, and Kathryn Yusoff (London and Newcastle, United Kingdom; and Nairobi, Kenya)
Architecture as an Earth practice
Lynne Horiuchi (El Cerrito, CA)
Dislocations: The Architecture, Planning, and Building of Prison Cities for Japanese and Japanese Americans during World War II
Kate Joyce (Santa Fe, NM)
Watt or Fall
Wilfried Kuehn, Simona Malvezzi, and Hubert Pelletier (Berlin, Germany and Montreal, Canada)
Designing the Insectarium
Ana María León (Somerville, MA)
Spatial Solidarities: Architecture and Resistance in 1970s Chile
Abigail Lucien (New York, NY)
Blood of the Earth
Alex Martínez Suárez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)
Concrete under the Sun: Brutalism in the Dominican Republic
Ciro Miguel (Zurich, Switzerland)
Brasília in 35mm: The New Capital through the Lens of Photojournalism, 1956–60
Guillaume Mojon and Veronika Spierenburg (Zurich, Switzerland)
Flora Ruchat-Roncati: The Mountain is the Wall
Leandro Villalba (Punta del Este, Uruguay)
The Architecture of Punta del Este 1948–1987
Research Projects
Olorunfemi Adewuyi (Lagos, Nigeria)
Remembering Memory: (In)formal Architectures of Resistance
Shane Ah-Siong (Mauritius and New York, NY)
Military Architectures of Displacement: Documenting Spatial Erasure in the Indian Ocean
Ibiye Camp (London, United Kingdom)
Layt De Kam
Re'al Christian (New York, NY)
A Study of Two Cities: Seville, Kansas City, and Social Aesthetics Across the African Atlantic
Adrienne Economos-Miller and M.C. Overholt (Milwaukee, WI and Philadelphia, PA)
Trans Reconstruction: Roberta Dickinson's Disobedient Archive
Alexander Garduño and Veronika Kudriashova (Mexico City, Mexico)
Assembling Wood in Mexico
Vanessa Grossman (Philadelphia, PA)
Between the Rust Belt and the Amazon: Extraction, Empire, and the Architecture of Vila Serra do Navio
José Ibarra (State College, PA)
Andean Ecologies, Cosmologies, and Fictions across Chile, Bolivia, and Ecuador
Duc Le (London, United Kingdom)
Vietnamese Protean Modernism and the Architecture of Thuận Tiến Nguyễn
Le'Andra LeSeur (Tulsa, OK)
As the Basic Repository of Inextinguishable Desires
Jorge Francisco Liernur and Isabella Moretti (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Towards the Third Foundation of Buenos Aires: Facsimile Edition of Le Corbusier's Unpublished Plan (1929–1948)
Peter L'Official (New York, NY)
Invisible Plan: W. Joseph Black's Black Arts Movement
Alex Maymind, Lauren McQuistion, and David Turturo (Albuquerque, NM; Minneapolis, MN; and Lubbock, TX)
Skyline: Rereading an Architectural Tabloid
Jeremy Melvin (London, United Kingdom)
Jo Noero: South African Architecture, Politics and Spatial Justice
Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts (New York, NY)
The Proper Knowledge / The Proper Purpose
Arlette Quỳnh-Anh Trần (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)
Future Tense – Queering the Third World Architecture
Via Graham Foundation. For more information, visit the official website of the Graham Foundation.