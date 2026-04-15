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Reimagining the Complete Neighborhood through Urban Renaturing

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The ReGreeneration project, led by C40 Cities and supported by ARUP, Placemaking Europe, Climato Sfera, Inetum, and many others, operates at the intersection of urban ecology, public health, infrastructure, and neighborhood-scale design. Its premise addresses how European cities are built and maintained and how they experience a changing climate, arguing that cities must fundamentally change to remain livable under accelerating climate pressures.

The European Commission launched Horizon Europe in 2021 as its most ambitious research and innovation program to date, committing over 95 billion euros to accelerate scientific discovery and address the defining challenges in European cities. Among the initiatives that Horizon Europe funds is ReGreeneration, a transnational consortium uniting nine cities, their governing bodies, leading research institutions, and technology partners in the region.

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Olivia Poston
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Cite: Olivia Poston. "Reimagining the Complete Neighborhood through Urban Renaturing" 15 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040595/reimagining-the-complete-neighborhood-through-urban-renaturing> ISSN 0719-8884

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