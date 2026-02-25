MVRDV Begins Construction on the EU TUMO Convergence Center in Yerevan, Armenia

Save this picture! EU TUMO Convergence Center in Yerevan. Image © MVRDV

MVRDV has started construction on the EU TUMO Convergence Center, a new educational and research facility in Yerevan, Armenia. Located in Tumanyan Park, the five-story building will expand TUMO's campus, providing spaces for free technology and creative education for teenagers and adults, alongside research and co-working areas for technology and design companies. Positioned on a hilly outcrop above the Hrazdan River Gorge, the project responds to the surrounding topography while establishing visual connections with the city, the gorge, and Mount Ararat. Construction officially commenced on 24 February, with local and international representatives in attendance.

+ 4

The Convergence Center continues TUMO's expansion from its main campus in Yerevan to 25 centers across Armenia and internationally, including Paris, Tirana, where it occupies the MVRDV-designed Pyramid of Tirana, Berlin, and Mumbai. The new building will combine educational spaces with areas for start-ups, collaborative research, and events, connecting students with professionals across industries. Internally, the layout is organized around two central cores and three large atriums, allowing flexible programming, visual connectivity, and natural daylight into the plan. The building is designed to support interaction, collaboration, and experimentation, bridging formal education and practical industry engagement within a single architectural framework.

The architectural concept responds to the site's steep slopes and surrounding landscape. A 120-meter-long monolithic bar rests on a recessed base podium, cantilevering over steep slopes at either end. Large windows on both ends frame views north toward the Hrazdan River and south toward Mount Ararat, traditionally associated with Noah's Ark. The podium elevates the structure for greater visibility and extends the adjacent Tumanyan Park, while terraces and outdoor circulation areas integrate the rocky landscape into the site. The translucent polycarbonate facade filters daylight into the interior and casts a soft glow at night, aiming to reinforce the building's presence without overwhelming its natural context.

Related Article MVRDV and Buro Happold Reveal Design for the Lampegiet Theatre in Veenendaal, Netherlands

Internally, the atriums, named the Grotto, Valley, and Canyon, structure circulation, social interaction, and programmatic diversity. The Grotto, along the central axis, serves as the main entrance with a café and lounge; the Valley contains a flexible event hall; and the Canyon links multiple floors, supporting co-working areas. The arrangement aims to balance communal gathering spaces with areas for focused work, fostering a sense of openness and connectivity across educational and professional activities. Floor slabs use a bubble-deck system to reduce concrete use and weight. Atriums act as thermal buffers, with zoned heating and cooling, low-temperature floor heating, and anti-stratification fans to reduce operational energy, while the flexible floor plans allow reconfiguration for future needs, extending the building's lifespan.

Recent construction updates highlight several projects approaching completion. The Snøhetta–designed Shanghai Grand Opera House is advancing on the banks of the Huangpu River, with an opening expected in the second half of 2026. In Sydney, the Sydney Fish Market is scheduled to open on January 19, 2026, marking the first completed project within the broader Blackwattle Bay renewal. Meanwhile, in Shenzhen, Zaha Hadid Architects' Yidan Center in Shenzhen has reached its full height.