First Look at Snøhetta’s Shanghai Grand Opera House as Construction Nears Completion

Save this picture! Shanghai Grand Opera House. Image Courtesy of Snøhetta

The Snøhetta–designed Shanghai Grand Opera House is nearing completion on the banks of the Huangpu River, with opening anticipated in the second half of 2026. Newly released images document the project as interior works advance and key public spaces take shape. The opera house was first awarded to Snøhetta following an international competition in 2017 and has since been developed by a consortium including East China Architectural Design & Research Institute (ECADI), Theatre Projects, and Nagata Acoustics. Commissioned in 2019, the team has led the project from concept design through construction, integrating architectural, landscape, interior, and acoustic strategies within a unified framework.

+ 22

Located in the Houtan area, along the convex edge of the Huangpu River, the opera house forms part of a broader cultural master plan aimed at reinforcing Shanghai's role as an international center of culture and innovation. The district, which has undergone significant redevelopment since the 2010 Expo, is being repositioned with an ecological and low-carbon agenda. Within this context, the opera house operates as a primary civic anchor. Its placement and surrounding radial landscape structure establish visual corridors between the riverfront and the urban fabric, reinforcing connections between cultural infrastructure and public space.

The building is defined by a sweeping, helical roof that wraps the site in a continuous gesture. Conceived as both enclosure and accessible public surface, the roof extends beyond the enclosed volumes to form an elevated civic platform. A spiraling pathway leads visitors from ground level to an observation deck overlooking the Huangpu River and the city skyline. Designed for year-round access, the roof functions as an extension of the public realm, accommodating informal use alongside programmed events. In doing so, the project frames performance not only as an interior activity, but as a spatial condition embedded within the city.

Related Article The 20 Most Anticipated Projects of 2026

Beneath the roof, the opera house contains three performance venues organized to support a wide range of programming. The 2,000-seat main auditorium is designed for opera and large-scale productions, developed in collaboration with Nagata Acoustics to meet international acoustic standards. A 1,200-seat secondary hall provides a more intimate setting for mid-scale performances, while a 1,000-seat flexible theater allows adaptable staging and seating configurations. The venues are intended to host traditional Chinese opera, symphonic concerts, and experimental works, broadening access to diverse audiences and performance formats.

The interior architecture extends the formal language established by the roof, with curvilinear circulation routes and sculptural volumes shaping the public foyers. Expansive glazed facades introduce natural light deep into the lobby spaces, creating shifting spatial atmospheres throughout the day. Material contrasts further define the experience: the white exterior envelope is set against warm-toned interiors, where oak flooring and dark-stained wood line the auditoriums to support acoustic performance. Additional amenities, including restaurants, exhibition spaces, educational facilities, and smaller screening rooms, position the opera house as a multi-layered cultural venue embedded within Shanghai's evolving riverfront.

The Shanghai Grand Opera House, designed by Snøhetta, is among the most anticipated architectural completions of 2026. In Milan, David Chipperfield Architects has released new images of the Ice Hockey Arena, now hosting events for the ongoing 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, alongside the recently completed Athletes' Village, handed over to the Milano Cortina Foundation ahead of the Games. Other significant projects set to open this year include the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, scheduled for September, and the final construction stage of Antoni Gaudí's Sagrada Família in Barcelona, projected for completion later in 2026.