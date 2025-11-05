Zaha Hadid Architects’ Yidan Center in Shenzhen Tops Out as a New Global Hub for Education

Save this picture! Yidan Center in Shenzhen by Zaha Hadid Architects. Render. Image © ATCHAIN

Construction of Zaha Hadid Architects' Yidan Center in Shenzhen, China, has reached full height. The new landmark will serve as the headquarters of the Chen Yidan Foundation and the Yidan Prize, organizations dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and innovation in education. The center will host facilities for academic research, cultural events, and exhibitions, supporting the foundation's mission to advance global education. Located adjacent to the Qianhai Museum, the Yidan Center helps define a new cultural quarter in China's third-most-populous city.

+ 7

Inspired by the surrounding mountainous landscapes, historically crossed by trade and communication routes, the building is conceived as a place of convergence and collaboration, reflecting Shenzhen's dynamic character. The 165,815-square-meter complex features terraces and balconies overlooking a central outdoor "canyon." Landscaped verdant gardens guide visitors from the surrounding streets into the base of this open-air space, where geological architectural formations rise above. A large oculus skylight at the canyon's base fills the interiors below with natural light, creating visual and spatial connections between the public interior spaces and the architecture above.

The Yidan Center's façade functions as a dynamic environmental filter. It combines insulated double-glazed units with hybrid natural ventilation to optimize thermal performance and interior comfort. The building is designed to meet both the three-star standard of China's National Green Building Program and LEED Gold certification. Its external louvres provide effective solar shading while maintaining natural daylight and panoramic views of Qianhai Bay, visually reinforcing the structure's striated, geological aesthetic. A variable air volume (VAV) system regulates interior climate conditions to improve energy efficiency in Shenzhen's humid subtropical environment. To further reduce reliance on municipal energy and water supplies, photovoltaic panels are integrated within the design, and the center's architecture incorporates rainwater collection and storage for reuse.

Bringing together the global network of the Yidan Prize and the Chen Yidan Foundation's expertise in the education sector, the Yidan Center will house research and practice platforms focused on education innovation. It will also nurture a wider community of institutions and organizations working in this field. The center will additionally serve as the hub of YiPai, a community dedicated to lifelong learning. Located on the lower levels of the building, YiPai will offer a variety of inclusive educational experiences, fostering an open environment for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Recent news from Zaha Hadid Architects includes the installation of the final segment of the Danjiang Bridge's steel decking in Taiwan, connecting the east and west banks of the Tamsui River estuary ahead of its scheduled opening on May 12, 2026. The firm, in collaboration with Bureau Cube Partners, also won an international competition to design a new mixed-use tower for Alta Bank in New Belgrade, Serbia. Earlier this year, Sierra Blanca Estates unveiled ZHA's design for a 21-storey residential building in Málaga, Spain. Additionally, the studio presented a concept for a digitally fabricated marine habitat in Hong Kong's North Lantau Marine Park, showcased at the World Design Congress in London.