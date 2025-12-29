Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District

SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District

Save

Located in Barcelona's El Raval district, the Futuristic Office Building by SNOB Architects introduces a contemporary office program within a consolidated and historically layered urban environment. Designed by the Lisbon-based practice and scheduled for completion around 2026, the project comprises approximately 12,000 square meters of gross built area. The building's height, massing, and proportions are calibrated in response to the surrounding fabric, reflecting the scale of adjacent structures while establishing a contemporary architectural language. Rather than presenting itself as an isolated object, the project is conceived as part of the existing city, contributing to the gradual transformation of El Raval through a controlled and context-aware architectural approach.

SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 2 of 5SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 3 of 5SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 4 of 5SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 5 of 5SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - More Images

Save this picture!
SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 2 of 5
Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona. Image © SNOB Architects

Urban circulation and ground-level use play a central role in the project's planning strategy. Vehicular parking is located entirely underground, reducing traffic and service functions at street level and supporting pedestrian movement in an area defined by narrow streets and high daily activity. This decision preserves continuity within the public realm and limits physical barriers between the building and its surroundings. Access points are organized to maintain permeability and clarity, allowing the building to participate in the existing urban network. The approach reflects a broader emphasis on minimizing the impact of large-scale office programs within dense central districts.

Save this picture!
SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 3 of 5
Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona. Image © SNOB Architects

The architectural expression of the building is shaped by its facade system, which combines extensive glazing with a layer of white, curved slats. This secondary envelope creates a subtle visual rhythm across the elevations while addressing environmental performance requirements. The slats function as solar-shading devices, controlling daylight penetration and reducing glare within interior spaces. Their geometry introduces depth and variation without relying on overt formal gestures. Integrated planting elements are incorporated into the facade, contributing to microclimatic regulation and moderating the building's presence within the compact urban context.

Related Article

Bechu & Associés Wins Competition for Hunnu City Master Plan, Supporting Mongolia’s Vision 2050

Interior spaces are designed to support contemporary office use, with layouts that promote flexibility and efficient use. Daylight filtered through the facade system provides consistent lighting conditions across work areas, reducing reliance on artificial lighting during daytime hours. Circulation and service cores are arranged to allow adaptable floor plans, accommodating changes in organizational structure over time. Material choices and interior finishes prioritize durability and clarity, aligning with functional requirements rather than representational intent. Overall, the project presents an office building that addresses programmatic, environmental, and urban considerations in a coordinated and measured manner.

Save this picture!
SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 5 of 5
Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona. Image © SNOB Architects
Save this picture!
SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District - Image 4 of 5
Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona. Image © SNOB Architects

In other recent news, Bechu & Associés has won the international open competition for the masterplan of Hunnu City, a new satellite city planned south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with phased development scheduled between 2025 and 2045. In Saudi Arabia, OODA has completed the first phase of the House of Nassr, an integrated sports complex for Al Nassr FC in Riyadh, marking the studio's first realized project in the country. Meanwhile, Architecture of Possibility: Zaha Hadid Architects is on view at Shenzhen's Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (MOCAUP) until April 10, 2026, offering a chronological and thematic overview of the practice's work, with an emphasis on research-based design and the use of artificial intelligence and immersive digital tools.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District" 29 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037428/snob-architects-designs-contemporary-office-building-in-barcelonas-el-raval-district> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags