SNOB Architects Designs Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona’s El Raval District

Save this picture! Contemporary Office Building in Barcelona. Image © SNOB Architects

Located in Barcelona's El Raval district, the Futuristic Office Building by SNOB Architects introduces a contemporary office program within a consolidated and historically layered urban environment. Designed by the Lisbon-based practice and scheduled for completion around 2026, the project comprises approximately 12,000 square meters of gross built area. The building's height, massing, and proportions are calibrated in response to the surrounding fabric, reflecting the scale of adjacent structures while establishing a contemporary architectural language. Rather than presenting itself as an isolated object, the project is conceived as part of the existing city, contributing to the gradual transformation of El Raval through a controlled and context-aware architectural approach.

Urban circulation and ground-level use play a central role in the project's planning strategy. Vehicular parking is located entirely underground, reducing traffic and service functions at street level and supporting pedestrian movement in an area defined by narrow streets and high daily activity. This decision preserves continuity within the public realm and limits physical barriers between the building and its surroundings. Access points are organized to maintain permeability and clarity, allowing the building to participate in the existing urban network. The approach reflects a broader emphasis on minimizing the impact of large-scale office programs within dense central districts.

The architectural expression of the building is shaped by its facade system, which combines extensive glazing with a layer of white, curved slats. This secondary envelope creates a subtle visual rhythm across the elevations while addressing environmental performance requirements. The slats function as solar-shading devices, controlling daylight penetration and reducing glare within interior spaces. Their geometry introduces depth and variation without relying on overt formal gestures. Integrated planting elements are incorporated into the facade, contributing to microclimatic regulation and moderating the building's presence within the compact urban context.

Interior spaces are designed to support contemporary office use, with layouts that promote flexibility and efficient use. Daylight filtered through the facade system provides consistent lighting conditions across work areas, reducing reliance on artificial lighting during daytime hours. Circulation and service cores are arranged to allow adaptable floor plans, accommodating changes in organizational structure over time. Material choices and interior finishes prioritize durability and clarity, aligning with functional requirements rather than representational intent. Overall, the project presents an office building that addresses programmatic, environmental, and urban considerations in a coordinated and measured manner.

In other recent news, Bechu & Associés has won the international open competition for the masterplan of Hunnu City, a new satellite city planned south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, with phased development scheduled between 2025 and 2045. In Saudi Arabia, OODA has completed the first phase of the House of Nassr, an integrated sports complex for Al Nassr FC in Riyadh, marking the studio's first realized project in the country. Meanwhile, Architecture of Possibility: Zaha Hadid Architects is on view at Shenzhen's Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning (MOCAUP) until April 10, 2026, offering a chronological and thematic overview of the practice's work, with an emphasis on research-based design and the use of artificial intelligence and immersive digital tools.