OUALALOU+CHOI Wins Competition for the New Casa Sud Train Station in Casablanca

Save this picture! New Casa Sud Train Station by OUALALOU+CHOI . Image Courtesy of OUALALOU+CHOI

OUALALOU+CHOI has won the international competition for the design of the new Casa Sud Train Station in Casablanca, Morocco. Based in Paris and Casablanca, the architecture and urban design practice led by Tarik Oualalou and Linna Choi is recognized for its work exploring the relationship between architecture, infrastructure, and public life. The winning proposal envisions the new station as both an infrastructural hub and a civic landmark, addressing the needs of a rapidly expanding metropolis while contributing to the urban and social fabric of Morocco's economic capital.

+ 2

Located at the intersection of major urban axes, the project is conceived as a strategic link between Casablanca's historic center and its newer districts. By spanning across the existing rail lines, the Casa Sud Station will reconnect adjacent neighborhoods that have long been divided by the railway infrastructure. The station is also designed as a catalyst for future development, serving as the foundation for a broader urban plan that includes residential and commercial zones, reinforcing the area's emerging role as a new urban center.

The architecture is defined by a monumental vaulted roof that unites all station functions within a single, continuous volume. This open and permeable structure protects while maintaining visual and physical connections to the surrounding city. The geometry emphasizes centrality and accessibility, offering equal orientation in all directions and reflecting the project's aim to integrate rather than dominate its context. At ground level, the design incorporates a large public park, responding to Casablanca's need for accessible green spaces and creating a new landscape for gathering and recreation. A 360-degree belvedere located at the top of the station will provide panoramic views of the city, turning the building into a public destination beyond its transport function. Drawing inspiration from Casablanca's tradition of modern and experimental architecture, the proposal combines contemporary expression with a sense of permanence and simplicity.

OUALALOU+CHOI's portfolio includes a range of projects in Morocco and abroad, such as the Grand Stade Hassan II for the 2030 World Cup, the Morocco Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Université UM6P in Laayoune, the United Nations COP22 Village in Marrakech, the new Cultural Center of Morocco in Paris, the Co-Habitation in Morocco, the renewal plan for Casablanca's historic center, and the Volubilis Museum in Meknes.