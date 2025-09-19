Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal

Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal

Save

An architecture degree may provide a vast curriculum, but many of the skills needed for a project lie outside the discipline. This is especially true for urban-scale projects. They demand expertise in areas like traffic studies, structural calculations, landscape design, and technical installation forecasting. These are often seen as "complementary" but are, in fact, fundamental to the overall design.

In a country like Portugal, with a relatively small but geographically diverse territory, the challenge of connecting different parts of the territory – whether to cross a river or link one level of a city to another – is a constant one. Its largest metropolitan areas, such as Lisbon and Porto, share a rugged geography of steep valleys and hills. These features led to the development of elevators and funiculars, like the Santa Justa Lift and the Bica Funicular in Lisbon, and the Guindais Funicular in Porto. Today, besides improving urban mobility, they have become tourist landmarks.

Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 2 of 9Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 3 of 9Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 4 of 9Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 5 of 9Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - More Images+ 4

The following urban mobility projects demonstrate how interdisciplinary collaboration between architects and professionals from various fields can result in highly effective and technically sound infrastructure. Ranging from stairs, elevators, escalators, bridges, and paths, these infrastructures employ different strategies to overcome the limits imposed by the local geography.

Related Article

Urban Mobility as a System: From Car-Centric to Human-Centered Cities

Paths

Loures Riverfront / Topiaris Landscape Architecture

  • Structural Engineering: FTD / JETSJ: Pedro Delgado, Alexandre Pinto, Nuno Silva
  • Signage: DESENHARIA: Pedro Silva e Sousa
  • Environmental Impact Assessment: Bioinsight
  • Construction Company: ABB Group, CARMO, and GEOCONTROLE

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 6 of 9
© João Guimarães, Artur Carvalho

Pedreira Do Campo Urban Planning / M-Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 3 of 9
© Artur Silva

Marginal de Esposende Redevelopment / Victor Neves Arquitectura e Urbanismo

  • Landscape: Arqt.º João Gomes ( PROAP)
  • Electrical: Engº Tec. Electrotécnico Octávio José Afonso Borges(DGE nº 33988)
  • Plumbing: Engº Victor Roque Amaro

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 8 of 9
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Crossings

Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos

  • Construction: MWT Metalworking Technologies
  • Engineering: Eng. Pedro Grave

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 7 of 9
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Pedestrian overpass at Forte da Casa / MXT STUDIO

  • Structure: António Pimentel Adão Da Fonseca (Adf Consultores)
  • Landscape Consultant: João Ceregeiro
  • Street Lighting: António Romano (Sincrono)
  • Rainwater Drainage: Marta Azevedo (Campo D'água)
  • Health and Safety Plan: Fernando Santo
  • Construction: Cordivias
  • Inspection: Stagest

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 5 of 9
© JCS

Vertical connections

Graça Funicular / Atelier Bugio

  • Promoter: EMEL
  • Urban Design And Global Strategy: João Favila Menezes . Pedro Domingos . João Simões . Rui Mendes
  • Work Supervision: João Favila Menezes . Francesco Mariani
  • Contractor: LIFTECH - Rui Pinheiro | TECNOPLANO - Susana Oliveira | RIOBOCO - João Victor . João Morais . Eduardo Couto . Pedro Gonçalves . Gil Teixeira . Milton Jamerico . Patrícia Marção . Pedro Vasconcelos . José Nascimento | ECOCIAF - Miguel Pereira . João Cabral . Nuno Serrano
  • Specialities: BETAR - Miguel Villar . Fernando Ferreira | OHMSOR - João Mira | CAMPO D'ÁGUA - Marta Azevedo Pereira . Ricardo Santiago . Vera Martins | BLUE HORIZON - Mário Boucinha | TOPÓGRAFO - Rodrigo Basílio | GEO CONTROLE | TRIBATO - Ana Cotrim | ARQUEOHOJE - Joaquim Garcia . Artur Rocha

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 9 of 9
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Escadas do Monte dos Judeus / Pablo Pita Arquitectos + depA architects

  • Engineering: Edgar Brito, CPX, Alexandra Vicentes, MSE
  • Signage: OKPA Studio

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 2 of 9
© José Campos

Escadinhas Footpaths / Paulo Moreira Architectures

  • Local Builders: José Silva, Fábio Silva
  • Art: Verkron

Save this picture!
Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal - Image 4 of 9
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Architecture Without Limits: Interdisciplinarity and New Synergies. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Susanna Moreira. "Bridging Disciplines, Connecting Cities: The Interdisciplinary Approach to Urban Mobility in Portugal" 19 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033799/bridging-disciplines-connecting-cities-the-interdisciplinary-approach-to-urban-mobility-in-portugal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags