Loures Riverfront / Topiaris Landscape Architecture

Loures, Portugal
Architects: Topiaris Landscape Architecture
- Year: 2023
Photographs:João Guimarães, Artur Carvalho
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Project Team: Catarina Viana, Teresa Barão, Luis Ribeiro, Ana Lemos, Elsa Calhau, Rita Salgado, André Godinho, Henrique Mateus, Nuno Lecoq
- Structural Engineering: FTD / JETSJ: Pedro Delgado, Alexandre Pinto, Nuno Silva
- Signage: DESENHARIA: Pedro Silva e Sousa
- Environmental Impact Assessment: Bioinsight
- Construction Company: ABB Group, CARMO, and GEOCONTROLE
- City: Loures
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The initial premise of Loures Riverfront was to complete the intermunicipal pedestrian and cycling continuity, connecting Lisbon to Vila Franca de Xira, and to consolidate an important strategic plan that aims to implement a continuous route along the Tagus Riverfront in the Lisbon Metropolitan Area.