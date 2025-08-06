Loures Riverfront / Topiaris Landscape Architecture

+ 28

Category: Installations & Structures

Project Team: Catarina Viana, Teresa Barão, Luis Ribeiro, Ana Lemos, Elsa Calhau, Rita Salgado, André Godinho, Henrique Mateus, Nuno Lecoq

Structural Engineering: FTD / JETSJ: Pedro Delgado, Alexandre Pinto, Nuno Silva

Signage: DESENHARIA: Pedro Silva e Sousa

Environmental Impact Assessment: Bioinsight

Construction Company: ABB Group, CARMO, and GEOCONTROLE

City: Loures

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The initial premise of Loures Riverfront was to complete the intermunicipal pedestrian and cycling continuity, connecting Lisbon to Vila Franca de Xira, and to consolidate an important strategic plan that aims to implement a continuous route along the Tagus Riverfront in the Lisbon Metropolitan Area.