Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Portugal
  5. Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos

Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos

Save

Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontCycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior PhotographyCycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Image 1 of 44Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontCycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures, Pedestrian Bridge
Vagos, Aveiro, Portugal
  • Architects: Rómulo Neto Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MWT Metalworking Technologies, Pavidren, R6 Living
  • Construction: MWT Metalworking Technologies
  • Engineering: Eng. Pedro Grave
  • City: Vagos, Aveiro
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Image 14 of 44
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The local government challenged us to design a new pedestrian and cycling crossing between the banks of Vagos and Sousa. The old bridge, built on June 27, 1855, and closed in 1978, is currently in ruins and should be preserved as an integral part of the landscape and the historical memory of the site. However, being aware that the ruins may eventually disappear over time, the main challenge was to design a "museum bridge" that would enhance the existing structure, while simultaneously having its own identity and being capable of enduring and functioning autonomously in the future.

Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

After analyzing and studying the possible solutions for the location, we identified that a crossing with a curve and counter-curve would be the ideal option, as it would allow continuous visual interaction with the ruin along the route. The new bridge was conceived as a true "museum bridge," providing a unique experience: the view of the ruin is permanent while it still exists, and it can be appreciated both during the crossing and directly below the new structure.

Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Ivo Tavares Studio

We chose a clean design approach, using materials with colors and textures that complement the surrounding environment, such as corten steel and wood. The organic nature of the shape was a key element in minimizing the visual impact of the structure on the landscape, ensuring that the new bridge harmoniously integrates into the natural environment, even in the future absence of the ruin.

Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Waterfront
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Given that the project’s budget could not exceed €180,000 + VAT, we had to find solutions that were both functional and economical. Thus, the construction method was designed to optimize resources: the bridge was designed in five parts, with each segment not exceeding 14 meters in length. This approach eliminated the need for special transportation, reduced logistical costs, and allowed for an agile and efficient assembly on-site. Furthermore, the scale was carefully adjusted to the program, ensuring a minimum width of 2.50 meters to accommodate both the cycling track and pedestrian traffic.

Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Image 33 of 44
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Image 34 of 44
Elevation
Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

At the transitions of the bridge ramps, leisure spaces with flat areas were created, where benches were installed. These spaces provide resting points, fishing spots, and the opportunity to enjoy the view, making the crossing not only functional but also a place for socializing and contemplation. The volume of the bridge appears subtly, without interfering with the surrounding landscape. The structure’s placement evokes the undulations and curves characteristic of the marine environment, strategically positioning itself to visually integrate with the existing ruin. However, the new bridge was designed to be independent, ensuring that its relevance and functionality remain intact even in the future absence of the ruin, perpetuating its value as an element of connection, experience, and design.

Save this picture!
Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos - Image 29 of 44
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vagos, Aveiro, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rómulo Neto Arquitetos
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgePortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgePortugal
Cite: "Cycle and Pedestrian Crossing Over the Fareja Bridge / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos" [Travessia Ciclável e Pedonal Sobre a Ponte de Fareja / Rómulo Neto Arquitetos] 03 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028683/cycle-and-pedestrian-crossing-over-the-fareja-bridge-romulo-neto-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags