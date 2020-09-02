Portuguese Landscapes: 12 Projects Exploring the Relationship Between Natural and Built

Submit a Project Advertise
Modern Portuguese architecture has a renowned tradition of exploring the virtues of the landscape, either by integrating or emphasizing the natural elements to create new landscapes that result from the overlapping of culture and nature. Some fine examples are the Boa Nova Tea House and the Leça da Palmeira Tide Pools, both designed by Álvaro Siza, reacting to the rocky seascape where they lie, each in its own way.

However, it is not just Modern Architecture that is concerned with the landscape. In Portugal, contemporary works have been revealing exciting examples of the possibilities of approaching the natural environment, exploring its potential without compromising its integrity. To illustrate this, we have gathered 12 contemporary projects that use different resources to explore the relationship between natural and built.

Pedestrian Bridge / JLCG Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Treetop Walk / Carlos Castanheira

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Paiva Walkways / Trimetrica

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Avelames River Bank Requalification / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Redevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

Riverside Auditorium at Rio de Moinhos / ateliermob

© Zoraima de Figueiredo
© Zoraima de Figueiredo

Pedreira Do Campo Urban Planning / M-Arquitectos

© Artur Silva
© Artur Silva

Water Tank / Pedro Bandeira + João Figueira e Associados

© Helder Sousa
© Helder Sousa

Marginal de Esposende Redevelopment / Victor Neves Arquitectura e Urbanismo

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

VLM Bridge / AND-RÉ

© Joao Soares
© Joao Soares

Fluvial and Tourist Quay of Folgosa / Saraiva + Associados

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

De Lemos Gourmet Restaurant / Carvalho Araújo

© Hugo Carvalho Araújo
© Hugo Carvalho Araújo

