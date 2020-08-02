Paiva Walkways / Trimetrica

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. Paiva Walkways embraces the Paiva river with an extension of 8km, providing a walking path with a breathtaking natural beauty, with picturesque landscapes, waterfalls and a variety of fauna and flora species.

More than a simple walk in contact with the nature, this is an unique experience deeply characterized by a dramatic landscape and an infrastructure that interferes as little as possible with the landscape.

This is an unusual experience marked by winding stairs to the top of the hill with stunning sceneries, and a very narrow wooden bridge which spans across the river among cliffs and abundant vegetation. The walkway continues along the topography, with rest stops and strategic panoramic points to admire the view.