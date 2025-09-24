Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water

Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water

Subscriber Access

Save

Boat docks and harbors are liminal spaces where the shore marks the meeting of land and water, and serve as a space for the convergence of culture, industry, and community. For those who work at sea, from commercial fishers to marine freight operators, the dock is a threshold between labor and rest, between oceanic uncertainty and terrestrial stability. For others, the dock serves as a gateway to recreation, sport, and adventure, accommodating everything from rowing clubs to family sailing trips. And for many who never board a vessel, the dock offers a powerful connection to the marine environment where one can pause, observe, and engage with the rhythmic tides.

Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water - Image 2 of 53Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water - Image 3 of 53Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water - Image 4 of 53Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water - Image 5 of 53Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water - More Images+ 48

Across the world, docks take on architectural and cultural forms as diverse as the communities they serve. In working harbors, function dominates, with robust infrastructure tailored to industrial needs and little attention paid to leisure or aesthetics. By contrast, civic and recreational harbors are often designed with public access and cultural programming in mind, incorporating promenades, educational centers, and landscaping that supports and reflects ecological and social vitality. The history of each place, shaped by commerce, colonization, environmental change, or cultural ritual, leaves an imprint on the design choices and evolution of the waterfront.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Olivia Poston
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Olivia Poston. "Why Sit by the Dock of the Bay? Designing Thresholds to the Water" 24 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032756/why-sit-by-the-dock-of-the-bay-designing-thresholds-to-the-water> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags