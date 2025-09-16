Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner

Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner

Subscriber Access

Save

Blending vernacular techniques with contemporary experimentation, Mexico's architectural landscape is shaped by a continuous dialogue between tradition, materiality, and modernity. As the fifth most biodiverse country in the world, Mexican architecture seeks to respond to its vast range of natural environments, climates, and cultural traditions, all within a territory marked by striking contrasts. Reflecting a visible duality, it can embody both exclusivity and act as a catalyst for social transformation.

Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner - Image 2 of 25Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner - Image 3 of 25Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner - Image 4 of 25Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner - Image 5 of 25Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner - More Images+ 20

Colonial courtyards, hacienda terraces, indigenous structures, and modern ideals inspired by figures such as Le Corbusier, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Luis Barragán have historically influenced the evolution of Mexican housing. Today, as highlighted in Jonathan Bell's book Casa Mexicana, contemporary Mexican architecture is moving beyond the vibrant color palettes of the past toward a more nuanced, material-based expression. With raw, tactile materials and brutalist forms, new projects are creating links between historical references and present-day innovation. From chukum stucco to hand-crafted concrete, locally sourced materials shape the visual and emotional language of spaces, grounded in sustainability and craftsmanship.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Agustina Iñiguez. "Tradition, Innovation and Experimentation: Contemporary Mexican House Through the Lens of Edmund Sumner" 16 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031288/tradition-innovation-and-experimentation-contemporary-mexican-house-through-the-lens-of-edmund-sumner> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags