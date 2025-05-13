Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District

BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District

BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group was commissioned by A.R.M. Holding to design the transformation of Dubai's Jebel Ali Racecourse into a new urban district measuring 5 square kilometers. The design aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which focuses on enhancing pedestrian mobility as a pillar for promoting sustainable urban development. The master plan is anchored by a central park, reconnecting the racecourse site to the city.

BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District - Image 3 of 9
BIG's Jebel Ali Racecourse Masterplan. Image © BIG and UTURA

BIG's New Dubai Masterplan includes eight walkable neighborhoods, a public park, equestrian venues, mixed-use developments, residential housing, and cultural institution facilities. The initial design images align with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan's objective of doubling the size of green and recreational spaces to serve a growing number of UAE residents and visitors by facilitating pedestrian and bicycle mobility across the city.

BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District - Image 2 of 9
BIG's Jebel Ali Racecourse Masterplan. Image © BIG and UTURA
BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District - Image 4 of 9
BIG's Jebel Ali Racecourse Masterplan. Image © BIG and UTURA

In the recently revealed images, a central park acts as a green spine that connects all neighborhoods, with each urban district radiating outward from it. The layout preserves the existing racetrack and integrates new equestrian, civic, and cultural assets. The neighborhoods are equipped with shaded communal plazas and new streets. Openings in the built fabric provide glimpses into the park, while low-speed streets are designed to encourage walking and cycling, with automated shuttles offering easy access to public transportation.

BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District - Image 5 of 9
BIG's Jebel Ali Racecourse Masterplan. Image © BIG and UTURA

Occupying the grounds of Dubai's historic Jebel Ali Racecourse, this project is an archipelago of urban islands in a sea of green, reimagining the site not as a collection of objects in isolation, but as a living landscape of interconnected communities. Each island connects to its surrounding neighborhood, increasing in density as it converges around a lush central park, a social oasis at the heart of the city. But the park doesn't stop at the center, it bleeds between the islands, weaving nature through the urban fabric and extending its reach to the wider community. - Bjarke Ingels, Founder and Creative Director, BIG  

BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District - Image 6 of 9
BIG's Jebel Ali Racecourse Masterplan. Image © BIG and UTURA

According to BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group, the development is guided by 17 measurable KPIs focused on holistic well-being, sustainability, culture and identity, and innovation. Construction is set to begin in early 2026, with phased development across housing, education, hospitality, and public infrastructure.

BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District - Image 7 of 9
BIG's Jebel Ali Racecourse Masterplan. Image © BIG and UTURA
BIG Presents Masterplan to Turn the Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai into a Green Walkable District - Image 8 of 9
BIG's Jebel Ali Racecourse Masterplan. Image © BIG and UTURA

Other recent projects by BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group include one of the world's largest solar roofs in Milan's CityWave project, a 23,000 m² timber-structured design for the New Hungarian Natural History Museum in Debrecen, and a permanent waterfront pavilion in Suzhou, China. The office also participated in the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale international exhibition with an immersive exhibit titled Ancient Future: Bridging Bhutan's Tradition and Innovation.

