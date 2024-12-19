Dubai Reveals 2040 Vision for Year-Round Pedestrian-Friendly Living

Dubai has just unveiled an ambitious initiative aimed at enhancing pedestrian mobility in the city and promoting sustainable urban development. Announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the "Dubai Walk Master Plan" envisions transforming the city into a pedestrian-friendly hub by 2040.

The plan includes constructing 6,500 kilometers of walkways, comprising 3,300 kilometers of new paths and renovating 2,300 kilometers of existing ones by the target year, with an additional 900 kilometers planned for development post-2040. Central to this vision are 110 pedestrian bridges and tunnels designed to improve connectivity and accessibility across the emirate.

The project aligns with Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and its goal of increasing pedestrian and soft mobility (including walking and cycling) from 13% to 25%. Key features include diverse walking paths: 112 kilometers along waterfronts, 124 kilometers of green paths, and 150 kilometers in rural and mountain areas. The Future Loop, a two-kilometer elevated air-conditioned walkway around the Museum of the Future, will showcase advanced infrastructure for year-round usability.

The master plan also incorporates culturally significant routes, such as the Al Ras Historical Route connecting historical landmarks, and prioritizes the creation of communities where residents can access essential amenities within 20 minutes by foot or bicycle. These efforts are part of Dubai's broader Urban Master Plan 2040, aiming to make the city one of the healthiest and most sustainable globally.

The multi-phase project begins its pilot stage in 2025 and is scheduled for completion in 2040. It reflects Dubai's commitment to enhancing livability, fostering healthier lifestyles, and integrating modern and green urban planning principles.

In other similar news, Muraba and RCR Arquitectes, recipients of the 2017 Pritzker Prize, have collaborated on Muraba Veil, a modern architectural project in Dubai. Additionally, Coop Himmelb(l)au has been selected to lead the architectural design for the new Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Finally, URB has revealed details about the Dubai Green Spine project, an urban development initiative aiming to introduce a 64-kilometer-long green corridor in Dubai.