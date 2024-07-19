URB Unveils Plans for a 64-Kilometer-Long Green Highway for Dubai

Save this picture! Dubai Green Spine. Image Courtesy of URB

URB has revealed details about the Dubai Green Spine project, an urban development initiative aiming to introduce a 64-kilometer-long green corridor in Dubai. The project, aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, hopes to improve urban mobility and environmental quality by converting one of the city’s major arterial roads into a multifunctional public space with ample greenery, urban farms, integrated non-motorized transportation infrastructures, and community zones.

The Green Spine is designed to incorporate an Internet-of-Things-enabled infrastructure that will allow for real-time traffic management and energy use. The new multifunctional urban corridor will link several neighborhoods, in response to the estimated significant population increase in the metropolitan areas of Dubai. In addition to urban connectivity, the project offers a mix of community amenities, aiming to reduce the residents’ reliance on automobiles.

Along the spine, educational, recreational, and cultural programs are designed to encourage social cohesion and economic growth. Linking these venues, a linear park introduces greenery and contributes to the provision of accessible public green spaces while also reducing the urban heat island effect. Urban agriculture initiatives such as vertical farms and community allotments are also integrated along the corridor to improve local food security and community engagement. Urban drainage systems, porous surfaces, and bioswales provide flooding resistance and ease stormwater management. The project also supports Dubai's 20-minute city initiative.

To ensure long-term viability, the corridor is designed with durable construction materials and technologies, including heat-resistant pavements and permeable hardscape surfaces. The project also aims to utilize 100% renewable energy sources to power its infrastructure, primarily focusing on solar energy. Solar panels are integrated into the architecture of the complex and into the tram tracks. It is estimated that the project will be able to generate over 300 megawatts of energy, allowing the tram system to run exclusively on locally produced solar energy.

On a similar note, the office has also released a study for “Dubai Cycle City 2040,” envisioning a large-scale cycling infrastructure to transform the mobility of the city. URB also unveiled plans to develop the largest agrotourism destination in Dubai, with a development aiming to provide food security and restore polluted land. Turning to ocean restoration, URB has also released plans for “Dubai Reefs,” a floating living lab to restore marine ecosystems and encourage ecotourism.