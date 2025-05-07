Watch Liu Jiakun, Riken Yamamoto, and David Chipperfield at the 2025 Pritzker Prize Laureate Lecture & Panel Discussion

The Pritzker Architecture Prize, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, hosted On Land: A Model for Community, the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize Laureate Lecture and Panel Discussion. The event took place at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 3rd.

Liu Jiakun, the 2025 Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, presented a selection of his most significant works, framed through the personal lens of his life's journey and architectural philosophy, one that honors materiality, nature, process, and human connection. Reflecting on his practice, Jiakun says, "In my life, architecture is not necessarily a tool for fame or fortune, but is the guidance for me to touch the spiritual height and the depth of my soul," and continues, "It resembles my love for literature. They both require lifelong devotion, but the unexpected gains are the motives and inspirations for progress. In parallel universes or cycles of time, wherever I am, I'm myself and resolute. If the stage is not bright enough, I refine myself to shine; if I can't reach the edge of the sky or sea, I dig deep."

Following the lecture, Liu Jiakun was joined by recent Laureates Riken Yamamoto (2024), and Sir David Chipperfield (2023) for an intimate discussion reflecting on the successes and challenges that have shaped their respective careers. The conversation explored shared themes in their work, particularly a commitment to user-centered design and an enduring focus on justice and the integrity of community.

The 2025 Jury Citation notes, "In a global context where architecture is struggling to find adequate responses to fast-evolving social and environmental challenges, Liu Jiakun has provided convincing answers that also celebrate the everyday lives of people as well as their communal and spiritual identities... Through transformative projects like the West Village in Chengdu, he reshapes the paradigm of public spaces and of community life. He invents new independent, shared ways of living together in which density does not represent the opposite of an open system." about Jiakun and also Riken Yamamoto shares, "Liu Jiakun is rooted in one of the most historically significant cities in the world, and at the same time, an architect deeply committed to everyday communities. His architecture integrates local tradition into the world, forging connections and fostering harmony that gives his work a strong presence and pertinence."

Chinese architect and educator Liu Jiakun is recognized for his ability to seamlessly integrate traditional Chinese sensibilities with contemporary architectural language. Jiakun was also commended for his enduring commitment to social equity within the built environment. He is the second Chinese architect to receive the award, following Wang Shu in 2012. Past Pritzker Prize laureates include names such as Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Oscar Niemeyer, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa (SANAA), Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, Lacaton & Vassal, Francis Kéré and David Chipperfield.

