The Evolution of Public Bathhouses: From Necessity to Experience

Save this picture! Am Kaiserstrand Bathhouse / Lang+Schwaerzler. Image © Bruno Klomfar - Tom Maldener

Historically, public bathing was a fundamental necessity for hygiene, giving rise to communal bathhouses in regions where private bathrooms were a rarity. In Japan, for instance, sento bathhouses emerged during the early Edo period, serving as essential facilities when most households lacked their own bathing spaces. Similarly, in other parts of the world where plumbing and water management were considered luxuries, shared public baths became vital components of urban life. Over time, these spaces evolved beyond their functional role, becoming venues for socializing, relaxation, and a temporary escape from daily routines.

However, in the modern era, private bathrooms have become ubiquitous in contemporary homes, effectively addressing the hygiene concerns that once made public bathhouses indispensable. With the rise of alternative social spaces—cafés, fitness centers, bars, and jazz lounges—the traditional communal bath no longer serves the same essential function. While some may still appreciate the social aspect of public bathing, the inconvenience of changing clothes and getting wet in front of strangers can deter many from engaging in the experience.

As a result, today's public bathhouses have shifted their focus, offering experiences that extend beyond mere hygiene. Depending on cultural and regional influences, contemporary bathhouses now integrate elements such as music, bars, wellness programs, and connections to nature. By curating unique experiences that cannot be easily replicated at home, these modern bathhouses continue to remain relevant, occasionally causing a growth in the desire for public baths, adapting to contemporary lifestyles while preserving the communal spirit of their origins.

From Luxury to Lifestyle: The Rise of Everyday Wellness Bathhouses

Operators of spas and public bathhouses are witnessing a shift in how people perceive and engage with wellness. Increasingly, wellness is no longer seen as a luxury or an occasional indulgence but rather as an intentional, regular practice. This shift has led to a growing demand for accessible, community-centered spaces that provide opportunities for daily healing within the neighborhood—offering a respite from the stresses of work and home life. Rather than requiring the high costs associated with massage parlors or private spa treatments, public bathhouses serve as a more affordable alternative, creating a welcoming space for relaxation and renewal within one's own neighborhood.

At Sense of Self Bathhouse, a diverse range of bathing experiences redefines traditional notions of wellness. Moving beyond the standard heated pools, the facility offers mineral baths, steam rooms, saunas, a vegetated air-bath courtyard, and a series of temperature-controlled plunge pools. Through thoughtful spatial planning and design, the bathhouse eliminates excessive corridors and transitional spaces, ensuring a seamless flow between different functions. By integrating changing areas into circulation zones and strategically placing pools and baths in close proximity, the layout maximizes efficiency, centralizes the plumbing system, and enhances the overall user experience. In doing so, Sense of Self Bathhouse exemplifies how contemporary public baths can evolve to meet modern wellness needs while maintaining a strong connection to their communal roots.

The Contemporary Bathhouse: Music, Art, and Community in Water

Some contemporary public bathhouses are redefining their role by fostering a sense of community beyond bathing. By incorporating elements such as bars and live DJ sets, these spaces merge relaxation with social engagement, creating a modern alternative to traditional nightlife. Unlike pubs or clubs, where socializing often revolves around alcohol consumption, these bathhouses offer a healthier, more immersive setting—one where the act of submerging in water itself provides a mental and physical reset. The change in environment allows visitors to detach from their daily routines, even if just for 15 minutes, offering a brief but impactful escape from the stresses of everyday life.

At Koganeyu, this reimagined sense of community is further enhanced through careful design and artistic collaboration. Beyond adding a bar and DJ booth, the bathhouse sheds its outdated image—moving away from the perception of being old, dark, or overly traditional. Instead, it emerges as a dynamic and youthful space, energized by material choices such as stainless steel, beige-toned tiles, and birch-like plywood. To reinforce this transformation, artists Yoriko Hoshi and Iichiro Tanaka were invited to create contemporary artworks that contribute to the bathhouse's new identity. No longer just a functional facility, Koganeyu becomes a vibrant cultural hub—one that seamlessly blends relaxation, art, and social interaction in a contemporary reinterpretation of the public bathhouse experience.

Beyond the Built: How Public Baths Blur the Line Between Architecture and Landscape

Beyond serving as communal wellness hubs, public bathhouses present a unique opportunity for architecture to explore the relationship between the built environment and nature. Many of these bathhouses become destinations in their own right, carefully designed to merge with their natural surroundings—whether nestled within striking landscapes or seamlessly integrated into their topography. As a design discipline, architecture has long sought to dissolve the boundaries between human-made structures and the natural world. But how can architects further this dialogue through the spatial and experiential qualities of a bathhouse? Can water itself, as both an element and a medium, serve as the ultimate bridge between architecture and nature? And when immersed in water, does the human mind enter a liminal space—a state of being that transcends the division between the built and the organic?

The Retreat at Blue Lagoon Iceland exemplifies this seamless integration of architecture and nature. Designed by BASALT Architects, the 10,000m² complex appears and disappears within its breathtaking volcanic landscape, at times submerged beneath the earth, at other moments emerging from the milky blue geothermal waters. Thoughtfully curated openings within the structure frame views of the surrounding terrain, immersing visitors in nature while maintaining the comfort of a controlled architectural environment. The deliberate interplay between natural and artificial elements—lava rocks, mineral-rich waters, and the building's sculpted forms—creates a sensory ambiguity, blurring the line between what is organic and what is constructed. In this setting, the human body becomes an active participant, fully engaged in an experience where architecture, water, and nature coalesce into a singular, fluid entity.