BIG Unveils Design for Bhutan's Gelephu International Airport, to Be Showcased at Venice Biennale 2025

BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) has unveiled plans for Bhutan's Gelephu International Airport, a project that aims to combine traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. As the country's second international airport, it is a key component of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) masterplan, designed to accommodate future growth while reflecting Bhutan's cultural and environmental values.

The airport's architectural design, developed in collaboration with Arup, Cistri, and aviation engineering firm NACO, features a modular diagrid structure crafted from locally sourced glulam timber. Traditional Bhutanese woodcarvings and painted façades take inspiration from the "Kachen," a revered wooden pillar in Bhutanese architecture, symbolizing both structural integrity and spiritual significance. The facility is designed for expansion, with independent timber frames that allow for disassembly and extension as needed.

Strategically positioned near the Bhutan-India border and the Paitha River, the airport spans 68,000 m² and is expected to handle up to 1.3 million passengers annually by 2040, with projections increasing to 5.5 million by 2065. With a capacity of 123 flights per day, the airport is intended to serve as a key aviation hub for the GMC, aligning with Bhutan's long-term development goals.

The project will be featured at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, where an exhibition will showcase a timber diamond piece reflecting the airport's façade. The installation, sculpted in real time by both a Bhutanese artist and a machine, highlights the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and technological innovation.

Furthermore, BIG has prioritized environmental considerations are in the airport's design. Bhutan, recognized for its carbon-negative status, has incorporated sustainable building practices, including photovoltaic panels on the roof, passive climate-responsive elements, and extended eaves to provide shade and weather protection. The wooden structure naturally regulates humidity, while courtyards and ventilated roofs encourage natural airflow.

The terminal layout is designed to enhance passenger experience with clear wayfinding, intuitive circulation, and ample natural light. The Forest Spine, a central courtyard within the terminal, brings Bhutan's biodiversity into the airport, with green spaces, indigenous flora, and a treetop walkway providing travelers with a connection to nature. Indoor and outdoor lounges will offer spaces for relaxation, meditation, and wellness activities.

Transportation accessibility is also a key feature, with the airport set to become Bhutan's first in-land mobility hub. It will integrate public transportation options such as trackless trams and buses, facilitating connectivity to Gelephu's revitalized town center and other regions of the country. Gelephu International Airport is expected to open in 2029, establishing itself as a gateway to Bhutan that balances cultural heritage with forward-thinking infrastructure.

BIG has been involved in numerous architectural developments worldwide, including the recently unveiled design for Kosovo's first opera house, featuring an undulating photovoltaic roof that integrates renewable energy while serving as a cultural landmark. Additionally, the firm won a competition for the new Sankt Lukas Hospice and Lukashuset in Denmark, a project designed to create a comforting and homely atmosphere for patients and their families. In an Architecture Now feature, it was announced that BIG is also behind the design for the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District, consisting of two stepped residential blocks positioned to offer views of institutions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.