BIG Unveils Design for Kosovo’s First Opera House with Undulating Photovoltaic Roof

Save this picture! Opera & Ballet Theater of Kosovo / Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © bloomimages

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), in collaboration with ALB-Architect, has unveiled the design for the Opera & Ballet Theatre of Kosovo, a new cultural venue set to reshape Prishtina's performing arts landscape. As the first opera house in the Republic of Kosovo, the theatre will serve as a home for the country's Philharmonic, Ballet, and Opera, marking a significant step in the development of Kosovo's artistic institutions. The project includes multiple performance halls and a public plaza, reinforcing its role as a cultural hub within the capital.

Commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport (MKRS), the theatre will house a 1,200-seat Concert Hall, a 1,000-seat Theatre Hall, a 300-seat Recital Hall, a Theatre Room, and an Education and Conference Centre. Located near the Palace of Youth & Sports, the Fadil Vokrri Stadium, and the Public Services Ministry, the venue is positioned within an emerging cultural district, enhancing the area's artistic and public engagement.

The building's design features a fluid, curvilinear exterior clad in photovoltaic tiles, taking inspiration from the Xhubleta, a traditional bell-shaped skirt worn by women in Kosovo. This undulating form defines entrances and circulation areas, creating an open and welcoming public space. The theatre is designed as an adaptable and efficient performance venue, catering to the needs of the institutions it will house while maintaining accessibility for the wider community.

The project aims to integrate with its surroundings through an extension of the existing podium at the Palace of Youth & Sports. A new outdoor staircase will improve pedestrian connectivity while activating the space as a public plaza. Inside, the design maintains a consistent material language, with curved timber elements shaping the performance halls. The Concert Hall features intimate, interwoven seating arrangements for optimal viewing, while the Theatre Hall includes a three-tiered layout with a full-height rigging system. The Theatre Room and Recital Hall offer further flexibility, supporting a diverse range of artistic programs. Across all spaces, matte timber surfaces are complemented by deep velvet upholstery and acoustic curtains.

The surrounding landscape incorporates natural stone paving alongside planted islands with beech trees and diverse vegetation. These elements enhance biodiversity while providing seasonal variation and natural shading, further integrating the theatre into its environment. With its bold architectural approach and cultural significance, the Opera & Ballet Theatre of Kosovo is set to become a landmark in Prishtina, supporting artistic production while fostering greater public engagement with the performing arts.

