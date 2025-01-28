Asif Khan Reimagines Soviet-Era Cinema as Kazakhstan’s First Independent Cultural Hub

Save this picture! Tselinny Cultural Center. Image © Asif Khan Studio

British architect Asif Khan has just unveiled the transformation of a Soviet-era cinema in Almaty, Kazakhstan, into the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture, a multifunctional venue designed to support the growth of Kazakh and Central Asian creatives. The project, which began in 2018, is set to open in April and will feature spaces for art exhibitions, performances, film screenings, workshops, and more. Once complete, the Tselinny Center will mark Kazakhstan's first independent cultural institution.

The building, originally constructed in 1964, is the largest Soviet-era cinema in Central Asia and showcases the modernist architectural principles typical of that period, characterized by simple, unornamented designs. Khan's renovation preserves much of the cinema's existing structure, including its concrete frame and overall massing, while introducing modern features and enhancements to meet contemporary standards.

The name "Tselinny" is derived from the Russian word tselina, meaning "undeveloped but fertile land," symbolizing the building's potential as a hub for cultural innovation. While staying true to its modernist roots, Khan's design introduces key updates. The cinema's 18-meter-tall auditorium has been structurally reinforced, while the foyer and wings have been rebuilt to comply with modern seismic standards and improve accessibility between the building and its surrounding landscape.

Externally, the building will feature a striking facade of fiber-reinforced concrete panels, some with undulating vertical fins and others animated by petroglyph-like abstract motifs. These designs were inspired by an original sgraffito by artist Evgeny Sidorkin, which depicted traditional Kazakh life. According to Khan, this new facade serves to contrast the austere modernist architecture of the original cinema, creating a "softening layer of whiteness" for visitors to experience.

The renovated Tselinny Center will include new spaces such as galleries, workshop areas, a library, office spaces, and a bookshop, as well as a rooftop terrace and restaurant. The restaurant, located on the roof, pays homage to Almaty's historic "Broadway" district, a hub of parks, squares, and landmarks from the city's Soviet-era golden age. The goal, Khan explains, is not just to renovate a Soviet relic but to create "a Tselinny that never was," a space that enables the next generation of artists to explore transformative ideas.

The center's opening program will include an exhibition curated by historian Markus Lähteenmäki, which chronicles the transformation of the cinema. This will be accompanied by a diverse lineup of works from Kazakh and Central Asian artists. Founder Kairat Boranbayev envisions the Tselinny Center as a catalyst for cultural development in the region, offering a platform for interaction, creativity, and collaboration while attracting both local and international talent.

