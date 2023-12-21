BIG Unveils Gelephu's 'Mindfulness City': Bridging Bhutan's Heritage and Future

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG has just unveiled “Gelephu,” an envisioned master plan that draws from Bhutanese culture, Gross National Happiness principles, and spiritual heritage. During the 116th National Day of Bhutan, His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck introduced the plans for the prospective economic center in the country. Designed in collaboration with Arup and Cistri, the master plan is adhering to the sustainable standards of the world’s first official carbon-negative country, Bhutan.

+ 6

Set in the Gelephy Special Administration Region, bordering Bhutan and India, this initiative aims to take advantage of its advantageous location to promote development and economic opportunities. To give the public possibilities, it proposes investments in infrastructure, education, and green technologies. An international airport, railroads, a hydroelectric dam, public areas, and architectural features representing the nine domains of Gross National Happiness are all included in the master plan, which was created by BIG's Landscape and Urban Design Team.

Overall, Bhutan's 'Mindfulness City' aims to promote biodiversity in the middle of its varied ecosystems and natural surroundings. It uses a system of lively neighborhoods designed to resemble paddy fields and arranged around rivers. Making use of Gelephu's current agricultural infrastructure and landscapes, it envisions eleven distinct neighborhoods with progressively changing densities, all based on Mandala design principles.

The proposal incorporates paddy fields beside rivers to prevent flooding and maintain wildlife corridors, providing safe routes for local flora and fauna. Three primary mobility linkages connect across the city, doubling as bridges and housing important civic and cultural landmarks connected to domains of Gross National Happiness.

The proposed bridges will host various destinations, including a medical facility, a university, an agricultural exhibit, a cultural center, and a spiritual center. Additionally, the master plan boasts a local market selling and showcasing Bhutanese heritage. Moreover, a hydroelectric dam with views, stairways, and a temple is planned to be built on the western edge of the city, becoming a functional landmark.

Inspired by traditional Bhutanese architecture, the city's design prioritizes sustainability by using native materials, including wood, stone, and bamboo, as well as permeable pavements that allow runoff absorption. This initiative seeks to connect Bhutan's future with its rich historical legacy by applying the harmonious cohabitation of culture and environment.

