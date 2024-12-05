Kéré Architecture Unveils Design for a Spiritual and Community Center in Notsé, Togo

Save this picture! Big Temple rendering. Image © Kéré Architecture

Kéré Architecture has revealed the design of a masterplan and series of buildings dedicated to the cultural and spiritual heritage of the Ewé people in the town of Notsé, in Togo. Commissioned by the Kothor Foundation, the center incorporates a sanctuary, several temples, a large-scale open-air amphitheater, as well as cultural functions such as exhibition halls, an auditorium, restaurants, and a reconstruction of the ancient royal palace of the Ewé Kingdom. The project, Francis Kéré's first in Togo, started construction in October 2024 and is scheduled for completion in February 2026.

The Centre Des Cultures et Spiritualités Ewés set out to showcase the history and ancestral rites and traditions of the Ewé people. The development is structured around the ruins of the Agbogbo wall, a sacred enclosure historically significant to the Ewé people's exodus, and the Agbogbodzi Sanctuary dedicated to their principal deity. The history of the wall is seeped in conflict, as it served as a means of containment, but also as a protective barrier while under threat from other tribes.

To create a connection to this complex heritage and sacred presence, Kéré Architecture proposes a spiral tower symbolizing the upward connection to divinity and the ancestors. Low-rise buildings arranged in a fluid pattern wind through the landscape, interspersed with naturally ventilated patios and plantings, respecting the existing topography and promoting sustainable design principles.

The design features numerous key architectural elements reflective of Ewé culture. Exhibition halls, illuminated by a carefully designed system of natural light shafts, will showcase both historical artifacts and contemporary works, preserving and celebrating Ewé traditions. An emblematic gateway, inspired by the traditional Ewé stool—a symbol of royal power—serves as the main entrance. The incorporation of traditional building materials and motifs, combined with modern sustainable architectural practices, ensures a respectful and harmonious blend of past and present.

It is a joy to see how ideas and techniques embedded within my work have now become 'salonfähig' and widely accepted by people building on the continent. The centre will demonstrate how architecture can be a catalyst for communities to celebrate their cultures. - Francis Kéré

Other projects by Kéré Architecture currently underway in West Africa are the Benin National Assembly, the Goethe Institute in Dakar, and a mausoleum for Thomas Sankara in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso's capital. For his sustainable and culturally sensitive architecture, Francis Kéré has received numerous prestigious awards, including the 2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize and the 2023 Praemium Imperiale for Architecture.

