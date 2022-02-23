Goethe Institute Designed by Kéré Architecture Breaks Ground in Senegal

Construction began at the Goethe Institute in Dakar, designed by Kéré Architecture. The project is the first purpose-built space for the German cultural association and exchange centre in its over 60 years of global activity. Located within a residential area and a lush garden, the two-storey structure is shaped by the canopy of trees on-site and is being built using bricks made of laterite, a residual local rock with insulating qualities that help to passively regulate the indoor climate. The project will provide spaces for a wide array of activities, ranging from exhibitions and language courses to concerts and gatherings, all while building on the cultural landscape of Senegal.

Kéré Architecture’s design carefully considers its context and adjacent natural environment. The building’s public activities will take place on the ground floor, which features an auditorium, a cafeteria and a library, while the second floor comprises classrooms and offices. The accessible rooftop provides additional space for events, protected by a canopy resting on tree-shaped pillars.

On numerous levels, the design represents the values that both I and the Goethe-Institut share. When it came to issues like sustainability and climate protection, I not only met with an open and sympathetic response but was even encouraged to take things further. - Francis Kéré

The Goethe Institute has been active in Senegal since 1978, being one of the institute’s main hubs in West Africa. Through Kéré Architecture’s design, the institution wishes to set an example of cultural exchange for the 21st century while further showing its commitment to sustainability. The project is set to open next year.