OMA and WITH Architecture Studio to Revitalize Perth Concert Hall in Australia for 2025 Renovation

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA and WITH Architecture Studio

The Western Australian Government has announced the upcoming renovation of the Perth Concert Hall, a 51-year-old heritage-listed venue known for its significant role in the city's cultural landscape. Originally designed by architects Jeffrey Howlett and Don Bailey, the concert hall will undergo extensive upgrades led by OMA's Australian office in collaboration with Perth-based WITH Architecture Studio. The project is set to begin in early 2025, aiming to provide a modern home for the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) and improve visitor facilities through new public spaces, upgraded amenities, and improved seating.

First completed in 1973, the Perth Concert Hall was the first major Australian concert hall constructed after World War II. Distinguished by its Brutalist architectural style, the hall showcases off-form concrete, an innovative material at the time, which gives the building its textured and patterned surfaces. The renovation plans, part of a broader Western Australian initiative to enhance the state's arts infrastructure, were initially unveiled in 2022, with OMA Australia and WITH Architecture Studio selected to lead the project.

The new design will introduce direct access to the building's level-two lobby from both the north and south entrances, while the surrounding podium plinth will be restored and stabilized. The north plaza, currently in a state of decline, will be transformed into a public forecourt featuring a "red carpet" walkway made from recycled brick paving. This design element references the venue's distinctive red carpet in its foyer and will guide visitors from Perth's central business district along St. Georges Terrace directly into the lobby. To the south, facing the Swan River, new staircases and a lift will connect patrons to the level-two lobby.

Related Article Refurbishing Theater Spaces: Adapting Cultural Landmarks for Modern Audiences

Inside, the level-two lobby will serve as the main entry point to the auditorium, which will retain its acclaimed acoustics. The auditorium will also adopt a continental seating layout that enhances access and visibility. The lobby will feature upgraded food and beverage options, and the southern side will be extended to include a terrace overlooking the Swan River, providing space for events.

The Perth Concert Hall – in both its architecture and the performances it hosts – has much cultural significance for Perth. Our design will preserve the hall's architectural integrity and world-class acoustics, while introducing new public spaces that tie the hall closer with the community. -- OMA Australia Director Paul Jones

The original lobbies on levels one and two will be refurbished, with the hall's iconic red carpet preserved. Local materials will be incorporated into the interior decor, and lighting and signage will be upgraded. Level one will be reimagined as a flexible foyer area that functions as a musicians' lounge by day and a public event space during performances. This approach aims to foster interaction between performers and the audience. The level-two lobby will also be linked by the preserved spiral staircase, along with a new staircase to improve circulation.

The renovation includes plans for the northern and southern forecourts, envisioned as vibrant public spaces within Perth. Shaded areas will invite visitors to enjoy daily activities and events. The landscaping design will create distinct zones, including an urban veranda extending from the northern side of the hall and a central plaza for varied public use.

The entire project is jointly funded by the Western Australian Government, the Australian Government, and the City of Perth. The concert hall, forecourts, and adjacent parking facilities will be closed to the public throughout the construction period, scheduled to start in early 2025 and projected for completion in early 2028. The renovation aims to preserve the hall's historical architectural elements while enhancing its functionality as a cultural landmark for Perth and beyond.

In other similar news, The Ostrava Concert Hall, designed by Steven Holl Architects, has just broken ground in the Czech Republic. Additionally, GRAFT Architects has just won the competition to design the new Carl Bechstein Music Campus in Berlin, with a goal to become a cultural hub devoted to piano music. Finally, BIG has revealed the updated designs of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall in May 2022, expecting to open in 2032.