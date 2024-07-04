Ostrava Concert Hall by Steven Holl Architects Breaks Ground in Czech Republic

Save this picture! Ostrava Concert Hall . Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The Ostrava Concert Hall, designed by Steven Holl Architects, has just broken ground in the Czech Republic. Commemorating the start of construction, the concert hall “promises to be an inspiring venue for both locals and internationals who cherish Ostrava’s rich music heritage.” Designed for the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra, it creates a dramatic contrast between old and new, aiming to create a cultural landmark.

The new 1,300-seat concert hall is adjacent to the existing 20th-century Cultural Center. Facing north towards the existing park, the design strategically minimizes the noise from the main boulevard to the south. Additionally, the design features a new entrance hovering over the promenade that provides access above the historic House of Culture into a sky-lit lobby. The facade is cast in steel and designed in an elongated plan featuring concrete and maple wood. Drawing inspiration from Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s theories on time, the interior geometry of the wall is guided by wall panels and organized into sounding, counting, and summing.

Our design, likened to a 'perfect acoustic instrument in its case,' has been meticulously detailed and is now set to come to life in both form and sound. This marks a profoundly exciting moment for the intersection of music and architecture." -– Steven Holl

Featuring clear glass for the entrance and lightweight zinc cladding for the mass, the materials used throughout the design are minimal. In fact, they seek to offer a complementary contrast to the travertine bas of the House of Culture. Blue-grey zinc was chosen for the hall’s curved geometry for flexibility and its environmental sustainability. Maple wood enhances acoustics for the interior, complemented by sound-absorbing plaster and raw crinkled concrete in communal areas.

Natural light floods the building through glass walls and skylights, reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources. In fact, this infusion of daylight creates a constantly evolving atmosphere through the day and seasons. At night, the Concert Hall illuminates from within, casting light onto the surrounding built environment, further enhancing its presence in the cultural landscape of Ostrava.

Architecture plays a crucial role in creating cultural landmarks, specifically performance halls. With a deep focus on acoustics, spatial design, functionality, and cultural significance, architecture has the ability to enhance the overall experience for artists, locals, and international audiences. In other similar news, GRAFT Architects has just won the competition to design the new Carl Bechstein Music Campus in Berlin, with a goal to become a cultural hub devoted to piano music. Similarly, BIG has revealed the updated designs of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall in May 2022, expecting to open in 2032. Finally, the China Philharmonic Concert Hall in Beijing, China, designed by MAD Architects, is nearing completion.