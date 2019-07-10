World
Steven Holl's Czech Concert Hall is an "Instrument in its Case"
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Steven Holl Architects and Architecture Acts has won an international competition for the design of a concert hall in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Chosen by six of the seven-person jury, the new 1,300-seat concert hall is situated next to the existing House of Culture, and is designed as “a perfect acoustic instrument in its case.”

Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
The new building, designed in collaboration with Nagata Acoustics, will provide performance space for the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra, the leading contemporary orchestra in the country. The design sees urban traffic noise shielded by positioning the main hall close to an existing park at the building’s rear, while a new entrance on the promenade rises to glide over the top of the existing center. This dramatic contrast between old and new creates a cultural landmark for the city.

Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
A smooth case of zinc holds an “instrument” in an extended vineyard-type plan made from concrete and maple wood. The design is further influenced by Czech composer Leos Janackek, whose theories of time guide and give order to the interior geometry. Acoustic wall panels are organized along three variants: “Znici” (sounding), “Scitaci” (counting), and “Scelovac” (summing).

Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
The scheme is expected to open in 2023.

News via: Steven Holl Architects

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Steven Holl's Czech Concert Hall is an "Instrument in its Case"" 10 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

