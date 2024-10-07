Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation

On the first Monday of October, World Architecture Day offers an opportunity to reflect on the role that architecture plays in shaping our world and our communities. Established by the International Union of Architects (UIA) in 1986, this day was designated as a basis for the ongoing discussions on innovations in architectural practice, new approaches to the ever-changing role of architects and designers, and the varied responses to emerging concerns.

As in previous editions, UIA sets a central yearly theme to guide these conversations. This year, the theme of World Architecture Day 2024, "Empowering the Next Generation to Participate in Urban Design," opens up multiple interpretations, contemplating the impact of urban design on the next generation, as well as highlighting the impact and contributions of young architects in shaping the cities of tomorrow. This year's event aims to address crucial challenges faced by the urban environments and their impact on the next generations. The focus is on creating cities that are not only greener and more environmentally friendly but also inclusive, catering to the diverse needs of various groups in society.

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 2 of 19World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 3 of 19World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 4 of 19World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 5 of 19

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 16 of 19
PIXELAND / 100architects. Image © Amey Kandalgaonkar

This year's focus is also on the evolving urban landscape that necessitates innovative practices to accommodate and engage diverse groups, including children, in a meaningful way. Exploring how urban spaces can be designed to serve as educational and recreational venues, the discussions will delve into integrating elements that enhance child-friendly community spaces. Emerging practices in urban planning and design are beginning to prioritize these considerations, showing promising strategies for inclusive engagement with all demographic subsets, further empowering the voices of young and future architects.

Under the theme of "Empowering the Next Generation to Participate in Urban Design," we have selected below a compilation of articles written by our editors, exploring themes such as the design of spaces that cater to children, the introduction of play in urban spaces, adaptations that aim to cater t the diverse needs of various groups, promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all. The selection also highlights the contributions of New Practices, emerging offices selected by ArchDaily in 2024 as part of its ongoing effort to promote the next generation of architects and designers, offering them a platform to showcase their unique visions.

Engaging the Next Generation

The Design of Learning Spaces: Architecture as a Teaching Tool

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 10 of 19
Erlev School by Arkitema. Image © Niels Nygaard

Empowering Children Through Public Spaces in Lebanon: In Conversation with CatalyticAction

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 5 of 19
Karantina Public Park 2020-2023. Image Courtesy of CatalyticAction

How to Build Public Spaces for Teen Girls

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 11 of 19
Teen girls sitting in interactive swings in Copenhagen, 2022. Image © Sharee Hochman

Libraries for Children: Dynamism, Flexibility, and Adaptability in Interiors

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 2 of 19
Adams Street Library / WORKac. Image © Bruce Damonte

10 Actions to Improve Streets for Children

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 4 of 19
St. Petersburg, Florida Mural by Cecilia Lueza. Image © Beth Reynolds

Promoting Playful Participation

Affordable Play: 4 Examples of Low-Budget Community Playgrounds

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 12 of 19
© Ahmed Hossam Saafan

Placemaking through Play: Designing for Urban Enjoyment

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 7 of 19
Trampoline Bridge - AZC Architects. Image Courtesy of AZC Architects

Playful Cities: 7 Public Projects Designed for Fun

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 13 of 19
One Green Mile / MVRDV. Image © Suleiman Merchant

Design for Inclusivity

How Do the 7 Principles of Universal Design Help Us Create Better Architecture?

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 8 of 19
Tongzhou SINLOON Canal Creative District - officePROJECT.. Image © Zhi Xia

Architecture Tailored for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Community: Gallaudet University's DeafSpace Principles

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 6 of 19
Alfreton Park Community Special School by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture. . Image © Kilian O’Sullivan

The Curb Cut Effect: How Accessible Architecture is Benefiting Everybody

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 3 of 19
Aerial view of the famous Lombard Street, San Francisco, California, USA. Image © RAW-films via Shutterstock

World Autism Day: 5 Projects Crafted for Differently-Abled Bodies

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 14 of 19
Alfreton Park Community Special School / Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture. Image © Kilian O’Sullivan

Highlighting the Impact of Emerging Designers

How Roofscapes' Paris Pilot Project is Pioneering Climate-Resilient Architecture in Europe

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 9 of 19
Roofscapes - Académie Du Climat. Image © Lionel Leduc

Estudio Rare: An Architecture of Experimentation Through Art

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 18 of 19
© Ema Blom

"Make Universal Unique": WoHo Systems' Approach to Prefabrication, Sustainability, and Adaptable Design

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 17 of 19
WoHo Factory. Image Courtesy of WoHo Systems

Crafting Communities Through Architecture: Inside IDK's Collaborative Design Practice

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 15 of 19
Outside Project, a rural community development in South Devon. Image © Toby Coulson

Reversing Design Order through Material Recycling: An Interview with RUÍNA Architecture

World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation - Image 19 of 19
Paraiso Apartment / RUÍNA + Elky Santos. Image © Lauro Rocha

Explore ArchDaily's previous editions: World Architecture Day 2023, World Architecture Day 2022, World Architecture Day 2021, and ArchDaily's World Architecture Day 2020.

Architecture News
