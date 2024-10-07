World Architecture Day 2024: Mobilizing the Next Generation for Urban Transformation

Save this picture! Paco Sanchez Park / Dig Studio. Image © Vienna Vitek

On the first Monday of October, World Architecture Day offers an opportunity to reflect on the role that architecture plays in shaping our world and our communities. Established by the International Union of Architects (UIA) in 1986, this day was designated as a basis for the ongoing discussions on innovations in architectural practice, new approaches to the ever-changing role of architects and designers, and the varied responses to emerging concerns.

As in previous editions, UIA sets a central yearly theme to guide these conversations. This year, the theme of World Architecture Day 2024, "Empowering the Next Generation to Participate in Urban Design," opens up multiple interpretations, contemplating the impact of urban design on the next generation, as well as highlighting the impact and contributions of young architects in shaping the cities of tomorrow. This year's event aims to address crucial challenges faced by the urban environments and their impact on the next generations. The focus is on creating cities that are not only greener and more environmentally friendly but also inclusive, catering to the diverse needs of various groups in society.

This year's focus is also on the evolving urban landscape that necessitates innovative practices to accommodate and engage diverse groups, including children, in a meaningful way. Exploring how urban spaces can be designed to serve as educational and recreational venues, the discussions will delve into integrating elements that enhance child-friendly community spaces. Emerging practices in urban planning and design are beginning to prioritize these considerations, showing promising strategies for inclusive engagement with all demographic subsets, further empowering the voices of young and future architects.

Under the theme of "Empowering the Next Generation to Participate in Urban Design," we have selected below a compilation of articles written by our editors, exploring themes such as the design of spaces that cater to children, the introduction of play in urban spaces, adaptations that aim to cater t the diverse needs of various groups, promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all. The selection also highlights the contributions of New Practices, emerging offices selected by ArchDaily in 2024 as part of its ongoing effort to promote the next generation of architects and designers, offering them a platform to showcase their unique visions.

Engaging the Next Generation

Promoting Playful Participation

Design for Inclusivity

Highlighting the Impact of Emerging Designers

