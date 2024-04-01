World Autism Day: 5 Projects Crafted for Differently-Abled Bodies

Save this picture! © Kilian O’Sullivan | Alfreton Park Community Special School / Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

In the realm of architecture, inclusivity and accessibility have emerged as pivotal pillars in design philosophy. In honor of World Autism Day, this curated collection recognizes the evolution of architecture’s response to differently-abled bodies. The history of disability in architecture is deeply intertwined with advocacy and activism. In fact, a group of pioneering students named “The Rolling Quads” spearheaded a movement for disability rights in 1972 in California. This grassroots activism has not only reshaped the physical world but also catalyzed broader conversations about social justice in architectural design.

In commemorating World Autism Day, it is crucial to acknowledge the impact of design on the lives of individuals with disabilities. Whether it’s the Autism Garden in Iran by Hajm.e.Sabz, the Sycamore at Northgate Park Hospital in the United Kingdom, or the Home for The Homeless, each of these projects celebrates diverse needs and seeks to foster a sense of belonging and empowerment for all.

Read on to discover five projects that exemplify innovative design solutions tailored to disabilities and diverse abilities, along with the description from the architects.

Autism is a developmental disorder characterized by troubles with social interaction, communication, and verbal behaviors. Treatments are done face-to-face, at long hours, and hence, they are very expensive, and families cannot usually afford them. Therefore, the charity helps families in need. In 2015, a 3,000-square-meter garden with an old building and a swimming pool was donated to use as a playground for children because they could not use the public recreation area. It was decided to use the Garden as a nature school for children with autism, and the building would be used to hold meetings, training courses and raise revenue from tenants to hold public and private meetings and events.

As a school for pupils aged between 3 to 19 with special educational needs and disabilities – 80% are wheelchair users – the challenge was to design a secure, welcoming, and inclusive learning environment, with a consciously noninstitutional feel. The school gave the design team an intense, ethereal brief and a practical brief. A single-story pitched roof, like a great barn or tent, structures spaces and activities, ranging from formal lessons to trampolining and physiotherapy. All classrooms have sheltered play spaces and views of the parkland, connecting pupils with nature.

The Squirrel & Mountain Nurturing Community (Songshan Community) is one of China's first nature-based, integrated communities featuring art, culture, and farming. It was established in 2021 to create an environment where people are treated fairly whether they are able-bodied or have disabilities. The community also includes a small art gallery, restaurant, tea house, meditation space, woodworking workshop, and theater.

Developed around the concept of a ‘village campus’, Sycamore—a new medium secure mental health facility at the heart of Northgate Park Hospital—provides a wide variety of indoor and outdoor settings for relaxation and activity, ensuring a meaningful day for patients. The facility provides inpatient accommodation for 72 male patients with a range of forensic mental health needs, including complex personality disorders and/or learning disabilities.

Our history with the homeless in the care of Sister Małgorzata Chmielewska and her Foundation Chleb Życia began in 2018. Then, for the first time, we visited shelters for the homeless and sick in Warsaw and shelter for the homeless and disabled in Jankowice. One year later, in 2019 a new house for the homeless in Jankowice was opened and two years later a tiny one in Niegorzyce. In 2021 the Foundation received a plot of land in Warsaw from the city government to build a modern shelter. The new building was supposed to replace two shelters for men and women which were in very bad condition and were planned to be closed at the beginning of 2023.

