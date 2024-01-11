Shanghai Minhang Squirrel & Mountain Nurturing Community Building Renovation and Renewal / Partyfriendship

+ 14

Community Center, Renovation • Minhang District, China Architects: Partyfriendship

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Partyfriendship

Chief Designer: Hu Pengcheng, Zhang Jingyou, Ruan Youchen

Design Team: Qi Zhu, Jiayang Li, Siyang Yu, Qiang Xiao

Renovation Area: 1000㎡

Clients: Squirrel & Mountain Nurturing Community

City: Minhang District

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Squirrel & Mountain Nurturing Community (Songshan Community) is one of China's first nature-based, integrated communities featuring art, culture, and farming. It was established in 2021 to create an environment where people are treated fairly whether they are able-bodied or have disabilities. The community also includes a small art gallery, restaurant, tea house, meditation space, woodworking workshop, and theater. After years of development, the original space is no longer adequate, they plan to complete a participatory transformation of an old textile factory in the village in the fall of 2023. They plan to complete the transformation of an old textile factory in the village in the fall of 2023 in a participatory way and to include the above-mentioned functions.

Since the community was remodeled on a leased old factory building, the newly constructed rooms would eventually be demolished and relocated to another site. So with the important premise of a demountable structure as well as low remodeling costs, we chose a structurally lightweight, rapidly installable building system with plywood wood components. All the main structures, beams and columns, and roof and floor structures can be quickly installed by non-specialized workers. And can be disassembled and dismantled like Legos. This flexible system allows for disassembly and reuse, enhancing the affordability and sustainability of the project.

The design team proposed a completely "dry" assembly of the renovation, allowing non-professional workers to participate in its construction. The building is like a large piece of furniture, with different parts (walls, ceilings, staircases) being cut from standard sheets using CNC technology based on the architect's drawings before being shipped for installation. This method allows for the fully automated and cost-effective manufacture of building components. Once the prefabricated parts arrive on site, they can be assembled according to a small instruction manual using a rubber mallet, without the need for specialized workers. This allows the process of building to also involve the residents of the Songshan community, enabling residents to build together. It's like a big family building blocks together.

For this reason, we advocate the whole project as a spatial transformation project with the active participation of all-natural community residents. During the construction process, we have arranged several co-construction activities that everyone can participate in, to increase the sense of belonging and cohesion of the whole community. Adults can build the main frame, while children can make their tables and chairs, Or adults and kids can work together to decorate the whole space.

The nesting strategy described above, which involves the introduction of smaller buildings into existing ones, has many advantages: small spaces that are independent of each other, for example, can save a lot of money on heating and lighting costs. It also allows for a very high degree of variability in the functionality of the space and leaves the stage open for children to imagine future possibilities and unleash their creativity. It also facilitates the readjustment and repositioning of various spaces and uses according to the actual needs of the Songshan community. Subtle changes in scale are used to accommodate the different spatial needs required by each user at different ages. Whether it is a work area, public space, workshop, children's play area, or stage.