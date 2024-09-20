Sports Architecture: 13 Swimming Pool Designs in Contemporary Recreational Facilities

Save this picture! Natatorium of Southeast University / SEU-ARCH Zhou Qi Studio. Image Courtesy of SEU-ARCH Zhou Qi Studio

Sports infrastructure has become an important aspect of contemporary life, addressing the growing need for physical activity and leisure spaces to offset the stresses of urban living. In this context, architecture, particularly in the realm of sports facilities, plays a pivotal role in shaping these environments. Sports architecture, in particular, has evolved into a highly specialized discipline that not only addresses the functional and technical aspects—such as structural integrity, safety standards, and the specific requirements of different sports—but also emphasizes the importance of thoughtful design. A well-designed sports facility not only enhances the user experience but also integrates seamlessly into its urban or natural surroundings, contributing to the overall aesthetic and social value of the space. By blending functionality with innovation and creativity, sports architecture has the potential to positively impact both individual well-being and community cohesion.

These facilities often feature swimming pools, which can be designed for various purposes. In some cases, they cater to competitive swimming and aquatic sports, while in others, they function as indoor pools that provide wellness and recreational spaces. Regardless of their purpose, it is evident that creative design can turn these swimming pools into the focal point of the sports center. Innovative use of materials, such as wooden ceilings, curved concrete arches, and the strategic incorporation of natural light through skylights, are just some of the resources applied to create serene and harmonious spaces around the pool. These elements not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also contribute to the overall experience, making the pool area a central feature that promotes both functionality and well-being.

Below, you will find a selection of swimming pools from thirteen sports facilities built in recent years, each showcasing innovative design solutions and creative approaches to integrating water features into modern recreational spaces.