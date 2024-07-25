Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Swimming Pool, Wellbeing
Paris, France
  • Architects: Seine Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sergio Grazia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  RP Technik GmbH
  • Lead Architects: Gerard Ronzatti, Matthieu Ronzatti
Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. Annette K is a living space dedicated to the well-being of the body and mind. Paris was longing for a bathing lounging space that reminisced the long-lost swimming pool of Deligny or the water reveries from the impressionist era. Being near the Seine, bathing, sunbathing and thriving through the spaces and the day was the appeal of the project.

© Sergio Grazia
Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia
Terrace Floor Plan and Longitudinal Section
Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Sergio Grazia

Annette K, winner of the competition for the site of Port de Javel Bas in 2017, consisted of creating a place dedicated to swimming, sports, health, and conviviality. An Olympic-length swimming pool and the sports health well-being center are designed to be continuous and generous spaces allowing a sum of different activities of different natures to take place simultaneously from morning to evening. A coffee shop, a restaurant, a spa and physiotherapist offices complete the program of Annette K. Particular attention was paid to welcoming all forms of disability, working with experts in disabled sports and adapted sports, also for the experience and access to the swimming pool – visible throughout the building and accessible under several shapes.

Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Sergio Grazia
Section
Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Sergio Grazia

The building and the Nordic swimming pool - The suspended pool seems to be placed on the barge like the hull of a life-size ketch on its base. Wood, steel and glass reinforce the feeling of shipbuilding. The building draws a fluid line on the horizon of green trees and white buildings on the right bank. The idea of a Nordic pool reinforces this feeling of living outside, between the elements (swimming under the rain, or a freezing night of winter), with a minimum of enclosed spaces on the terrace rooftop. All the heating provided by the pool is used for warming all the spaces in the lower decks. Embracing the terrace floor, a running track creates a dynamic ring around the building providing a thinness of the edge line, and a 360° view.

Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Sergio Grazia

The structure of the pool is in stainless steel and was imagined as of a double-faced nature - receiving an Olympic-sized pool from one side and being the infrastructure of the spaces of the deck, with all his structured legs spider-like supporting walls and panels or conducting electrical or plumbing. That allowed to liberate all the spaces imagined as background to the various activities to develop during the day. This infrastructure allows the possibility of having no dropped ceiling or raised floors, everything is to be seen. Water can be perceived through the portholes allowing light to enter through the day, combined with the reflections of the Seine. The sun shines in from all sides. The water reflections radiate, creating visual sensations close to impressionist paintings.

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Seine Design
Cite: "Annette K Sports Health Well-Being Center / Seine Design" 25 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019086/annette-k-sports-health-well-being-center-seine-design> ISSN 0719-8884

