Estuari Sport Complex / archicentre

Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia : Ar. Dr. Tan Loke Mun

Principal Architect : Ar. Ng Hai Yean

Project Architect : Mr. Amirudin Zainuddin

City : Iskandar Puteri

Country : Malaysia

Text description provided by the architects. The Estuari Sports Centre is a new sports facility. Arranged over two levels, the building is formed by two large open volumes at lower ground and upper levels, which sandwich a transparent see-through public entry space

The building hosts different functions a private club for get-together activities for the local community, indoor and outdoor sports, a swimming pool, martial arts studio, a multipurpose room, a gym & yoga room, a sauna, and other facilities It will cater for conferences, exhibitions, and weddings. Outdoor facilities include the FINA-compliant swimming pool and Tennis courts for international tournaments such as the ATP Malaysian Open & SUKMA Johor

The North and West facades are designed with large folded louvered walls to allow for wind flows and contemplation of the central park from the main entrance. The East and South elevations are instead blind and oriented respectively towards a sloping green area and the lake view.

The large cantilevered roof overhangs the louvers wrapped over clay brick walls. The perforated walls are lined with bricks in different directions to protect and shade the interior from the elements. It also shields the main hall from direct sun during midday, in order to reduce the cost of ventilation and cooling

The structural grid is clearly visible and defines the interiors with a lightweight sculptural ceiling and complementary roof. It is easily recognizable by the shape of the unique roof with diamond-shaped glass and the origami folded facade which creates the very distinctive features of the building.