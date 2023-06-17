Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes

Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes

Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography
Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography
Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography, Handrail, Windows
Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Swimming Pool
Saint-Prex, Switzerland
  • Project Leader And Construction Leader: Guillaume Barblan-Hernach
  • Project Team: Thomas Lorin, Kevin Salvi, Thibaut Judalet, Cédric Müller, Claudia Pires, Susanne Arndt, Aline Dauwalder
  • Cvse Engineer: Amstein et Walthert
  • City: Saint-Prex
  • Country: Switzerland
Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography
© Rolf Siegenthaler

Text description provided by the architects. The new building of the Saint-Prex swimming pool completes the ensemble of Cherrat College. Its position helps define the school's playgrounds by protecting them from the street space.

Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography
© Rolf Siegenthaler
Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography
© Rolf Siegenthaler

The swimming pool is a compact volume in white concrete, with the simplicity of its facades contrasting with the cozy atmosphere of the interior spaces, adorned with whitewashed fir slats.

Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rolf Siegenthaler
Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Image 18 of 21
Plan

Equipped with a learning pool and a 25m pool, the swimming pool is a flexible and versatile facility that can simultaneously accommodate swimming lessons for schoolchildren and the public.

Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Interior Photography, Table
© Rolf Siegenthaler

The waiting area and the 6 available changing rooms provide great user comfort for all users. By creating a simple and welcoming swimming space with excellent acoustic comfort, the architects aimed to offer visitors a place conducive to relaxation and sports.

Swimming Pool Saint-Prex / LVPH Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Rolf Siegenthaler

Project location

Address:1162 Saint-Prex, Switzerland

LVPH Architectes
LVPH Architectes
Top #Tags