Meanwhile Projects Activating Public Space: Lessons from Pop Brixton and Peckham Levels in London, United Kingdom

A "meanwhile space" refers to the temporary use of an otherwise vacant area—whether it’s an empty shop, a disused building, or a site awaiting redevelopment. The concept revolves around making productive use of these spaces during the interim period before a long-term purpose is established. Essentially, it’s about what happens in the meantime, turning unused spaces into vibrant, functional places during periods of uncertainty or transition.

+ 5

In London, United Kingdom, meanwhile spaces have gained recognition as an effective tool for urban regeneration. They provide an opportunity to test new ideas, engage with local communities, revitalize urban space, and navigate regulatory and ownership challenges more easily. Projects like Pop Brixton and Peckham Levels are notable examples of how meanwhile spaces can transform underutilized areas into vibrant hubs of activity, contributing positively to the urban landscape during periods of transition.

One of the primary advantages of meanwhile projects is the increased footfall they bring to an area, which can revitalize otherwise dormant neighborhoods. These spaces provide vital opportunities for start-ups and the growth of existing businesses by offering affordable and flexible environments, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. The local economy also gains through the creation of employment opportunities and the potential to boost tourism, as unique and vibrant spaces attract visitors. Moreover, meanwhile spaces contribute to the social fabric of a community by enhancing the sense of togetherness and belonging, turning underutilized areas into lively hubs where people can connect, collaborate, and share experiences.

Related Article Lessons from SoHo and Wong Chuk Hang: Adapting Static Structures for New Demands

The concept of meanwhile spaces began to gain traction about 8-9 years ago, driven by the need to activate vacant urban land in creative ways for local communities. As cities like London are faced with rapid development and the challenges of maintaining vibrant public spaces, these temporary projects have become a valuable tool for local councils looking to maximize the potential of their assets. These spaces are often set up with the understanding that they will only exist for a few years, serving as an interim solution until the land is ready for its final purpose. This approach has become increasingly popular in inner-city areas of London, where land, often owned by local government, is at a premium.

The ownership model in meanwhile spaces involves a collaborative approach where local governments retain ownership of underutilized land or buildings, while private organizations manage and operate the spaces. This model typically works on a profit-share basis, where the revenue generated from the temporary use of the space is shared between the private operator and the public entity. In this setup, the local government benefits by reactivating dormant assets without incurring significant upfront costs, while the private operator takes on the financial risk and responsibility for making the space viable. This approach ensures that the space remains accessible and affordable for the community, while also providing a modest revenue stream for the public sector. By not relying on ownership transfer, this model offers a flexible and sustainable way to maximize the potential of urban spaces during periods of transition.

One of the inaugural examples of the meanwhile space model for City Council was Pop Brixton, launched in 2015, is a pioneering project located on a 20,000-square-foot site in the heart of Brixton, South London. Originally intended as a temporary space to support local start-ups, small businesses, and community projects, Pop Brixton was developed by the social enterprise Make Shift in partnership with the local council. The project utilizes repurposed shipping containers to create a dynamic mix of workspaces, retail outlets, and food and drink establishments. The creation of Pop Brixton began with a competitive architectural process, where teams were required to design the space, secure funding, and propose a sustainable operational model. Over the years, Pop Brixton has become a popular destination, drawing over a million visitors annually and providing a platform for local entrepreneurs, with over 50% of its businesses coming from the Brixton area. Ultimately, the Meanwhile Project demonstrated the potential of meanwhile spaces to boost local economies, support community engagement, and create opportunities for new ventures.

Following the success of Pop Brixton, Peckham Levels was developed as a second major project in South London. Peckham Levels occupies seven levels of a disused multi-story car park in Peckham, repurposing the space to provide creative studios, shared workshops, and co-working areas for artists, makers, and entrepreneurs. The project, also managed by Make Shift, opened in December 2017 and was designed to foster a sense of community and creativity. By transforming a neglected and crime-prone site into a thriving cultural and economic hub, Peckham Levels has become a key part of the local landscape, offering everything from food kiosks and bars to yoga studios and a children's play area. Both Pop Brixton and Peckham Levels highlight the power of meanwhile spaces to revitalize urban areas, support local businesses, and strengthen community ties, all while utilizing temporary solutions in anticipation of future redevelopment.

Meanwhile Projects have demonstrated a success in empowering local entrepreneurs. Peckham Levels and Pop Brixton exemplify the potential of "meanwhile" spaces to empower local entrepreneurs. These projects, set in neglected urban spaces like a multi-story car park in Peckham and a former railway site in Brixton, provide affordable, temporary spaces for small businesses and creatives. By offering a platform for experimentation, these initiatives enable local startups to test their ideas, attract investors, and eventually establish more permanent operations, creating a dynamic ecosystem of innovation and growth within the community. In fact, Pop Brixton has created approximately 250 jobs within 50 different spaces across the site, offering a range of opportunities for local startups and small businesses.

Furthermore, these initiatives have transformed otherwise neglected urban areas into vibrant community hubs, ultimately revitalizing the urban fabric they occupy. Pop Brixton, constructed from recycled shipping containers, and Peckham Levels, occupying seven levels of a previously disused car park, both serve as active public spaces. They combine food and beverage outlets, co-working offices, and community spaces, drawing in diverse visitors and creating a lively street life that mirrors the bustling markets of the city. These projects demonstrate how temporary spaces can breathe new life into underused areas, turning them into valuable assets for the community.

The success of Peckham Levels and Pop Brixton has proven that meanwhile spaces hold the potential to be a sustainable model for urban development. By leveraging underutilized land owned by local governments, these projects allow councils to test the demand for workspace and community facilities while retaining ownership of the sites. The profit-share models, though modest, provide a revenue stream for local authorities, ensuring that these spaces remain affordable and accessible. As cities continue to evolve, these projects highlight the importance of flexible, temporary solutions in addressing the changing needs of urban communities.

While the success of meanwhile spaces like Pop Brixton and Peckham Levels demonstrates their transformative potential, these projects also face significant challenges that must be addressed. One of the primary challenges is securing sustainable funding and managing operational costs. Although meanwhile spaces offer an innovative use of temporary land, the financial viability of these projects often relies on a delicate balance of revenue generation and affordability. Ensuring that the space remains accessible to local entrepreneurs while also generating enough income to cover operational expenses can be difficult. Additionally, the short-term nature of these projects can create uncertainties for both operators and tenants, who may struggle with the lack of long-term security.

Moreover, while meanwhile spaces can revitalize neglected areas, there is also a risk of gentrification. As these projects attract more visitors and investment, they may drive up property values and living costs, potentially displacing the very communities they aimed to support. Ensuring that the benefits of meanwhile spaces are equitably distributed and that local residents continue to have access to affordable opportunities is essential to mitigating this risk.

In summary, while meanwhile spaces offer a promising model for urban regeneration and community engagement, they also come with challenges that need to be carefully managed. Addressing issues related to funding, regulation, gentrification, and adaptability is crucial for the continued success and expansion of these initiatives. As other cities consider implementing similar projects, they will need to navigate these challenges to maximize the benefits of meanwhile spaces and ensure they contribute positively to urban development.