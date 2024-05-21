Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk

In response to the diverse topographies and natural conditions throughout the Argentine territory, the works of Luciano Kruk propose an architecture that works in harmony with the environment, the landscape, and the nature in which they are situated. Whether immersed in a forest, on sloping terrain, or on a rural plain, among other geographies, his intention is to enhance the relationship between the interior and exterior of the architecture, using concrete as the main material in most of his projects.

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 2 of 36The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 3 of 36The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 4 of 36The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 5 of 36The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - More Images+ 31

Born in Buenos Aires, Luciano Kruk graduated as an architect from the University of Buenos Aires around the year 2000. He was a member of BAK arquitectos studio (Besonías-Almeida-Kruk), receiving significant recognition for his work until 2012 when he founded Luciano Kruk Arquitectos. In the academic field, he was a project professor at the University of Buenos Aires from 2000 to 2009 and has currently been invited to give lectures and seminars at various universities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Spain, Italy, and the United States, such as the Polytechnic University of Madrid (ETSAM), the University of Venice (IUAV), the University of Santa Catarina in Brazil (UNIVALI), among others. Additionally, he received awards such as the SCA-CPAU Prize for the L4 House at the XVI Buenos Aires Architecture Biennial (2016). He participated in international events and exhibitions such as 'Architecture Week Prague 2015' and the XXI Pan-American Biennial of Architecture of Quito (BAQ 2018).

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 31 of 36
L4 House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Developing numerous individual and collective housing projects in both natural environments and the dense urban setting of Buenos Aires, his approach proposes an architecture of coexistence and integration with the surrounding landscape. While much of his work is characterized by the use of reinforced concrete as the sole and primary material, its use stands out not only in developing the structural framework but also extends as a spatial, aesthetic, and constructive structure, shaping the entire architecture. Conceived as a whole, the design is considered from the structure, the entry of light, and spatiality, with priority generally given to the living room, dining room, and kitchen as the main spaces where it is expected that the inhabitants will spend most of their time in the homes.

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 9 of 36
S+J House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

It is hard to separate the stoutness of the built object and the landscape's sensitivity. The term landscape recalls our objective in this and every other project: the coexistence between the house and its surrounding nature. – excerpt from the description sent by the authors about Cariló House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 21 of 36
House in the Trees / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

The choice of exposed concrete is defined by seeking an austere and honest stone material that does not require significant maintenance investments over the house's lifespan, resulting in being economical and guaranteeing the durability of the construction over time. Furthermore, from a visual and aesthetic aspect regarding its color and texture, the proposals coincide in integrating concrete with the surroundings without standing out prominently, seeking a harmonious coexistence and dialogue with the landscape. On the other hand, by unifying and carrying out everything with the same material, the times are streamlined towards the end of the work by lacking certain finishing details and simplifying both the construction process and the coordination of sectors with fewer intervening actors. Once the concrete tasks are finished, the carpentry is installed and the house is practically completed.

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 13 of 36
Ecuestre House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Furthermore, certain noble qualities of this material are taken advantage of to solve support elements incorporated into the walls. The exposed concrete surfaces reveal their artisanal formwork. For example, horizontal pine boards can be used for partitions, while the joints left by phenolic plates can be perceived in the ceilings. In most of their works, concrete forms a shell that is closed using glass as an enclosure around its perimeter. From their perspective, the reflections from the glass also contribute to achieving that respectful integration with the natural and built environment.

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 26 of 36
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Below, explore a selection of housing projects that extend from the Atlantic Coast to the outskirts of Greater Buenos Aires. 

House in the Countryside

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 24 of 36
House in the Countryside / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Escobar House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 22 of 36
Escobar House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

House in the Trees

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 19 of 36
House in the Trees / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

10 House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 18 of 36
10 House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Cariló House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 28 of 36
Cariló House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Rodriguez House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 16 of 36
Rodriguez House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

BLQ House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 14 of 36
BLQ House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Ecuestre House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 12 of 36
Ecuestre House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

MACH House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 11 of 36
MACH House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

House 2LH

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 36 of 36
Casa 2LH / Luciano Kruk. Image Cortesía de Luciano Kruk

S+J House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 8 of 36
S+J House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

House in the Dune

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 35 of 36
House in the Dune / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

H3 House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 33 of 36
H3 House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

L4 House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 30 of 36
L4 House / Luciano Kruk. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

Golf House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 32 of 36
Golf House / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

MR House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 27 of 36
MR House / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

SV House

The Expressiveness of Exposed Concrete: Exploring the Works of Luciano Kruk - Image 6 of 36
SV House / Luciano Kruk Arquitectos. Image © Daniela Mac Adden

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled Get to know the works of, where we look at the built portfolio of a studio, explore their creative process and highlight their approach. As always, at ArchDaily, we greatly appreciate the contributions of our readers. If you think we should highlight a particular architectural firm, send us your suggestions.

Agustina Iñiguez
