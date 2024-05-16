Watch Riken Yamamoto, David Chipperfield, Francis Kéré, and Anne Lacaton Live at the 2024 Pritzker Prize Laureate Lecture & Panel Discussion

The Pritzker Architecture Prize and the Illinois Institute of Technology’s College of Architecture present "Community: The Architect as Catalyst for Change", the 2024 Laureate Lecture and Panel Discussion, on Thursday, May 16th at 6:00 pm CDT, in partnership with the Chicago Architecture Center.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize 2024 Laureate Riken Yamamoto will deliver the lecture, "uncovering his journey in the discovery of communities throughout the world, inspiring his socially-driven architecture that blurs the boundaries between public and private dimensions". Following the lecture, Yamamoto will be joined by recent Laureates, Sir David Chipperfield CH (2023), Francis Kéré (2022), and Anne Lacaton (2021), who share a similar commitment to the value of the social system." They will discuss the responsibility of the architect as a catalyst for change and debate respective challenges of creating and bridging communities as they shape new approaches to the design of the built environment."

Laureate of the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize, Riken Yamamoto, s the 53rd honoree of the Pritzker Architecture Prize and the ninth architect from Japan to receive this recognition, following Arata Isozaki, Shigeru Ban, Kazuyo Sejima, Ryue Nishizawa, Kenzō Tange, Fumihiko Maki, Toyo Ito, and Tadao Ando. Succeeding David Chipperfield in 2023, Francis Kéré in 2022, and Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal in 2021, Yamamoto is a Japanese architect and social advocate, known for establishing a "kinship between public and private realms" and creating "architecture as background and foreground to everyday life."

Related Article Japanese Architect Riken Yamamoto Receives the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize

Established by the Pritzker family of Chicago through the Hyatt Foundation, the international prize has the purpose of "honoring a living architect or architects whose built work demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision, and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture". The laureate receives a $100,000 grant, a formal citation certificate, and since 1987, a bronze medallion, based on designs of Louis Sullivan, the father of the skyscraper, with on one side the name of the prize, and on the other, the three famous words “firmness, commodity, and delight,” recalling Roman architect Vitruvius' fundamental principles of architecture of firmitas, utilitas, venustas. The award is conferred on the laureate/s at a ceremony held at an architecturally significant site throughout the world.

Past Pritzker Prize laureates include some of architecture's most significant names, among them are Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Oscar Niemeyer, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa (SANAA), Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, Lacaton & Vassal, Francis Kéré and David Chipperfield.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.