Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More

Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More

Save

Acquiring diverse expressive possibilities within interior design, the use of wood in regions with a wide range of climates and temperatures such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, or Ecuador enables the creation of attractive and captivating spaces that capture the attention of their users by contrasting, blending, or integrating with their surrounding environment. Being a natural element and presenting a negative carbon footprint at the end of its life cycle, wood offers multiple finishes, textures, and tones that can be associated with being outdoors and providing, on some occasions, spaciousness, warmth, and relaxation at the same time.

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 2 of 13
La Pinta Chalets / Ramoni Balestro Arquitectura. Image © Ezequiele Panizzi

Over the years, the application of wood in construction has evolved to the point where multiple innovative techniques and treatments are developed to highlight its strength, ensure its durability, and enhance its efficiency and sustainability by reducing environmental impact. Combining solid structural properties with aesthetics, the potential of wood demonstrates versatility and an expansion of its use from small to large-scale projects, involving its application on structures, ceilings, facades, enclosures, floors, and more. Whether through slats, panels, or boards, promoting interaction with nature as well as incorporating the landscape into interior spaces are common variables often incorporated into the design of contemporary cabins, located within forests or jungles, on the shores of a lake, or on uneven terrain, among other conditions.

For example, the Gallareta House in Villa La Angostura, Argentina, uses a mono-material cladding of Guatambú, a light-colored wood without knots capable of contrasting with the exterior and providing spaciousness to the space. The entire interior design, including its furnishings, is made from the same wood, aiming to create a clean, monolithic, and simple appearance that blurs the boundaries between furniture and wall. It is worth noting that being a noble material in panels, aesthetically pleasing, and quick to install due to its size, construction processes were accelerated.

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 8 of 13
Monkey House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Gustavo Uemura

Emphasizing the construction process of different types of cabins, wood, often used in modular architecture, accompanies a sustainable construction strategy to reduce solid waste generation, speed up construction timelines, contribute to a circular economy, and reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions, among other factors. While several professionals, experts, and researchers in the field strive daily to overcome the limitations posed by this material through analysis and the development of new technologies and resources, the future of wood still has a promising path ahead.

Next, discover 10 cabins across the Latin American territory that choose wood as the protagonist of their interior spaces.

  • Argentina

Gallareta House / OJA (organic and Joyful Architecture)

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 4 of 13
Gallareta House / OJA (organic and Joyful Architecture). Image © Juan Segundo Diaz Dopazo

  • Brazil

La Pinta Chalets / Ramoni Balestro Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 3 of 13
La Pinta Chalets / Ramoni Balestro Arquitectura. Image © Ezequiele Panizzi

CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 5 of 13
CABANA SOLENA / Desterro Arquitetos. Image © Geórgia L. Thomé

Cabana / Liga Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 6 of 13
Cabana / Liga Arquitetura e Urbanismo. Image © Luiza Ananias

Monkey House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 7 of 13
Monkey House / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image © Gustavo Uemura

  • Chile

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 9 of 13
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos. Image © Marcos Zegers

  • Colombia

Cabins in Fuquene / Taller Dos arquitectos

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 13 of 13
Cabañas en Fuquene / Taller Dos arquitectos. Image Cortesía de Taller Dos arquitectos

  • Ecuador

Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 10 of 13
Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo. Image © JAG Studio

  • Mexico

Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 12 of 13
Mi Cielo Lodge / Raúl Galindo + Patricio Galindo. Image © WalikingMexico

  • Uruguay

Cabin in La Juanita / MAPA

Save this picture!
Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More - Image 11 of 13
Cabin in La Juanita / MAPA. Image © Aldo Lanzi

Discover more projects with wooden interiors by clicking here.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Wooden Interiors: 10 Cabins Bringing Warmth in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and More" [Interiores de madera: 10 cabañas que aportan calidez en México, Brasil, Chile y más] 30 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015982/wooden-interiors-10-cabins-bringing-warmth-in-mexico-brazil-chile-and-more> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags