Cabin in La Juanita / MAPA

Cabin in La Juanita / MAPA

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Architects: MAPA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Aldo Lanzi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Estudio Diario, MadForModern
  • Lead Architects:Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado
  • Design Team:Pablo Courreges, Martina Pedreira, Diego Morera, Emiliano Lago, Fabián Sarubbi, Sebastián Lambert, Emilia Dehl, Alejandro Cuadro, Victoria Muniz, Flavio Faggion, Diamela Meyer, Sandra Rodríguez, Agustín Dieste, João Bernardi, Helena Utzig, Lucas Marques, Débora Boniatti, Juliana Colombo, Amanda Cappelatti, Pedro Reichelt, Lilian Wang.
  • Construction:iHouse
  • City:José Ignacio
  • Country:Uruguay
Text description provided by the architects. A black box device recording chronicles of private life and playing hide and seek amidst the woods.

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

A prefab cabin gently camouflages itself into the wooden landscapes of La Juanita, a seaside community in the eastern shores of Uruguay. A seasonal retreat, intimate and comfortable, comprised of twin boxed modules mirrored in their geometry. Materially hiding in plain sight but, at the same time, bringing the feeling of the landscape to its inner surfaces. Assembled in a factory in Montevideo and transported ready for use to its resting place on a clearing in the woods.

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

One module for privacy and one for social life, generously opening themselves to the outside and inviting the surroundings into its spaces. Interacting only through a self-effacing transparent connection, built on site, serving as both an access medium and a small glimpse into the inner goings of domesticity.

© Aldo Lanzi
© Aldo Lanzi

