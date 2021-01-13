Cabin in La Juanita / MAPA

+ 37

Lead Architects: Luciano Andrades, Matías Carballal, Andrés Gobba, Mauricio López, Silvio Machado

Design Team: Pablo Courreges, Martina Pedreira, Diego Morera, Emiliano Lago, Fabián Sarubbi, Sebastián Lambert, Emilia Dehl, Alejandro Cuadro, Victoria Muniz, Flavio Faggion, Diamela Meyer, Sandra Rodríguez, Agustín Dieste, João Bernardi, Helena Utzig, Lucas Marques, Débora Boniatti, Juliana Colombo, Amanda Cappelatti, Pedro Reichelt, Lilian Wang.

Construction: iHouse

City: José Ignacio

Country: Uruguay

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A black box device recording chronicles of private life and playing hide and seek amidst the woods.

A prefab cabin gently camouflages itself into the wooden landscapes of La Juanita, a seaside community in the eastern shores of Uruguay. A seasonal retreat, intimate and comfortable, comprised of twin boxed modules mirrored in their geometry. Materially hiding in plain sight but, at the same time, bringing the feeling of the landscape to its inner surfaces. Assembled in a factory in Montevideo and transported ready for use to its resting place on a clearing in the woods.

One module for privacy and one for social life, generously opening themselves to the outside and inviting the surroundings into its spaces. Interacting only through a self-effacing transparent connection, built on site, serving as both an access medium and a small glimpse into the inner goings of domesticity.