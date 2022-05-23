We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Cabins in Fuquene / Taller Dos arquitectos

Cabins in Fuquene / Taller Dos arquitectos
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Cabins & Lodges
Fúquene, Colombia
  • Architects: Taller Dos arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
Text description provided by the architects. The project presented a design challenge for our studio, which consisted of making the most of a property located in a mountainous region, with sloping topography and a unique panoramic view of the great Fúquene lake and the natural landscape that surrounds it. We wanted to generate an ecotourism infrastructure, in wood, that would allow its inhabitants to interact with nature and enjoy the environment in the different spaces. 

The project is made up of 5 cabin-type housing units, made up of a room with a panoramic view, a bathroom with total interaction with nature, terraces, and complementary elements for the guests such as Jacuzzis and catamaran mesh. In addition to a 130m2 restaurant, made up of a kitchen, bar, reception, service area, and a large terrace suitable for enjoying the landscapes and the climate of the region.

Dibujos
Dibujos
Sustainability in this project is based on cheap materials and a very basic, but very logical, air conditioning system, such as generating considerable eaves to shelter the volume from sunlight and heavy rains, raising the volumes of the soil, and generating a wooden wall to isolate the interior from low temperatures at night.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Fúquene, Cundinamarca, Colombia

About this office
Taller Dos arquitectos
Office

