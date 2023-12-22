Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyApfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ForestApfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Beam, DeckApfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamApfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Cabins & Lodges
Futrono, Chile
  • Architects: Hebra Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  MK, Stone Center, Villalba
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Image 15 of 23
Axo
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. Two arms were arranged perpendicular to each other. On one side, a wing that houses a common area, services, and the master bedroom was positioned parallel to Lake Ranco and the mountain range, while the other wing, which houses four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was placed against it, forming a "T" shaped floor plan. 

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Zegers
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Image 16 of 23
Axo
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Zegers

The intention was to create a restrained, non-invasive, and subtly present architecture. To achieve this, three operations were carried out. 

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Zegers
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Image 17 of 23
Ground floor plan
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Zegers

First, the roof was designed with the highest point at the intersection of the two wings, while its height decreases towards the ends. 

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Zegers
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Image 18 of 23
Section E
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Marcos Zegers

Secondly, the openings were conceived within pre-framed metal plates, so that they would have a certain autonomy from the walls and become features that not only contain functional windows for the interior spaces but also occasionally become composite features of several windows that cross from side to side, revealing the rhythm of the structure and responding to a larger scale. 

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Beam, Deck
© Marcos Zegers
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Image 19 of 23
Escantilones
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Marcos Zegers

Lastly, the house was situated on stone walls that emerged from the ground and, while still being part of the landscaping, became part of its base.

Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Marcos Zegers
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Image 20 of 23
North elevation
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Image 23 of 23
West elevation
Apfel House / Hebra Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Address:Fundo Leona, Futrono, Los Ríos, Chile

Hebra Arquitectos
Wood

